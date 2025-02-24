Druid class and "raw PvP experience" on the cards for Pantheon Rise of the Fallen after devs rehire staff members

Pantheon Rise of the Fallen finally entered Early Access two months ago, after being in development for almost a decade. So far the title has been received well, with decent reviews and an active player base. As things currently stand, Pantheon has a very real chance to last for a long time. Hence, to keep the ball moving, Visionary Realms, the studio behind the MMORPG, is pushing ahead with new content and improvements.

In its latest update, the team announced the return of several developers and outlined upcoming features, including the highly anticipated Druid class and a “raw PvP experience”.

What to expect from the new Druid class and the PvP content in Pantheon Rise of the Fallen

A new class and PvP are coming to Pantheon (Image via Visionary Realms)

The February 2025 blog update from Visionary Realms confirmed the rehiring of two creative team members and the addition of a new game designer. With more hands on deck, the development process is maintaining a steady pace.

According to the update, one of the biggest additions coming soon is the Druid class. While the update doesn’t place priority on any specific feature, the team lists the Druid first, stating it is “next up to be added to Terminus” and will arrive in the coming weeks. You can also expect class kits to be expanded up to level 40, adding a few more hours of playtime to each of your playthroughs.

In addition to class updates, Pantheon is getting improvements to Silent Plains, new Wildblood camps, and expanded quests and dialogue for Wild’s End. These changes aim to increase early-game engagement and make Wild’s End a more accessible zone for low-level players.

Another major reveal is the studio’s plan for special PvP ruleset servers. While Pantheon has always been a PvE-focused game, Visionary Realms acknowledged the demand for player-versus-player combat. The new servers will offer a “raw PvP experience,” giving you a new way to engage with the game’s mechanics.

Official gameplay promo screenshot (Image via Visionary Realms)

Beyond new content, the update also recaps recent technical improvements. The long-awaited Unity 6 upgrade has finally been implemented, bringing subtle but noticeable visual enhancements. The studio is also keeping up with its promised monthly update cadence, ensuring steady progress.

Despite recent accusations of favoritism over boss spawn camping, the game has enjoyed a warm reception. With 100,000 Early Access sales and a positive Steam rating, Pantheon Rise of the Fallen appears to be holding steady in a market where Early Access titles can’t manage to get steady engagement, even for a month straight.

