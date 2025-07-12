Dumud Gild in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Dumud Gild is the shiny variant of Dumud in Palworld. It was added with the Tides of Terraria update, and the only way to catch this shiny fish is to go fishing. It comes with a Level 2 Mining stat with Level 1 of Watering, Farming, and Transporting, which is the same as base Dumud.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Pal and its loot drops.
Dumud Gild location and drops in Palworld
Dumud Gild can be found in the Desert Region, with the best spots for catching one being the two small lakes in the desert. Fast travel to the Sand Dunes Entrance for easier access to the region.
If you don’t want to wander in the desert and are looking for an alternative, Eternal Summer Isle and Oasis Isle are the best spots for catching Dumud Gild. Both islands contain multiple fishing spots that have Pals with rare traits.
Note that Pals under water cannot be caught by throwing Pals Spheres. Doing so will result in the fishing spot disappearing. Dumud Gild does not spawn separately, so be ready to find other Pals on your fishing rod.
Here’s what you get for catching Dumud Gild:
- High Quality Pal Oil
- Dumud Gild
- Gold Coins
Dumud Gild breeding combinations in Palworld
Dumud Gild isn’t the best Pal to use as a worker in your base, but assigning it to the breeding farm with specific pals can provide you with some useful Pals. With the addition of the Pal Surgery Table, you can change any unwanted passive stats as long as you have enough gold.
Here are a few breeding combinations for Celaray Lux in Palworld:
- Dumud Gild and Jolthog: Lunaris
- Dumud Gild and Grizzbolt: Ghangler
- Dumud Gild and Robinquill: Lovander
- Dumud Gild and Mammorest: Anubis
- Dumud Gild and Jetragon: Kingpaca
- Dumud Gild and Chillet: Kitsun
These are some of the best Pal breeding combinations with Dumud Gild that can help you save time finding some rare Pals.