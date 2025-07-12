Dumud Gild in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Dumud Gild is the shiny variant of Dumud in Palworld. It was added with the Tides of Terraria update, and the only way to catch this shiny fish is to go fishing. It comes with a Level 2 Mining stat with Level 1 of Watering, Farming, and Transporting, which is the same as base Dumud.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pal and its loot drops.

Dumud Gild location and drops in Palworld

Dumud Gild location (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Dumud Gild can be found in the Desert Region, with the best spots for catching one being the two small lakes in the desert. Fast travel to the Sand Dunes Entrance for easier access to the region.

Ad

Trending

If you don’t want to wander in the desert and are looking for an alternative, Eternal Summer Isle and Oasis Isle are the best spots for catching Dumud Gild. Both islands contain multiple fishing spots that have Pals with rare traits.

Note that Pals under water cannot be caught by throwing Pals Spheres. Doing so will result in the fishing spot disappearing. Dumud Gild does not spawn separately, so be ready to find other Pals on your fishing rod.

Ad

Here’s what you get for catching Dumud Gild:

High Quality Pal Oil

Dumud Gild

Gold Coins

Dumud Gild breeding combinations in Palworld

Dumud Gild with Jolthog (Image via Pockepair, Inc.)

Dumud Gild isn’t the best Pal to use as a worker in your base, but assigning it to the breeding farm with specific pals can provide you with some useful Pals. With the addition of the Pal Surgery Table, you can change any unwanted passive stats as long as you have enough gold.

Ad

Here are a few breeding combinations for Celaray Lux in Palworld:

Dumud Gild and Jolthog: Lunaris

Dumud Gild and Grizzbolt: Ghangler

Dumud Gild and Robinquill: Lovander

Dumud Gild and Mammorest: Anubis

Dumud Gild and Jetragon: Kingpaca

Dumud Gild and Chillet: Kitsun

These are some of the best Pal breeding combinations with Dumud Gild that can help you save time finding some rare Pals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More