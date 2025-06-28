Palworld: Complete Fishing guide

Palworld now gives you the ability to fish. The latest update added new equipment to the game, including Fishing rods. Not only can you catch fresh Pals through Fishing, but you can also acquire various upgrade materials, which may take a lot of time farming using regular methods.

This guide will teach you how to craft your first Fishing rod and catch Pals dwelling under the lake and ocean.

Palworld Fishing guide

Wait for the visual cue and reel the fish in (Image via Pocketpair)

The ability to fish will be available to you as soon as you reach level 15. In the technology section, look for the Beginner Fishing Set to get started. After unlocking the node, you’ll be able to craft your first Fishing rod, along with bait to catch Pals.

To find a good Fishing spot, look for shimmering water. Head near the water and cast the line. As soon as something takes the bait, you’ll get a visual and audio cue to reel in. A struggle bar will appear where you’ll need to keep the green bar on the fish for a successful catch.

How to craft a Fishing rod

Glowing fish in water means there's a fishing spot (Image via Pocketpair)

The game features three different Fishing rods, available at levels 15, 29, and 45. Along with the basic rod, you’ll also unlock the recipe for making bait.

Here’s what's required for you to craft each type of Fishing rod:

Beginner Fishing Set

Paldium fragments: x10

Pal Fluids: x3

Ingots: x8

Fiber: x8

Intermediate Fishing Rod

Paldium fragments: x30

High Quality Pal Oil: x10

Cement: x10

Fiber: x30

Advanced Fishing Rod

Paldium fragments: x30

High Quality Pal Oil: x20

Pal Metal Ingots: x15

Carbon Fiber: x30

Basic Bait will unlock with the Beginner Fishing Set, but you’ll need to spend tech points for High Quality Bait, Deluxe Bait, or Alluring Bait. The better the bait you have, the bigger the struggle bar will be, making Fishing easier for you.

How to collect Salvage in Palworld

Salvage features its own mini game (Image via Pocketpair)

Apart from catching Pals, you can also collect Salvage using a Fishing rod. Unlike Fishing hotspots, it is found in the ocean and contains some incredible rewards. Salvage hunting likely is what you’ll be doing most of the time with your Fishing rod.

To collect Salvage, you’ll need a Pal who can swim. Saddle them up and head out to the sea. Upon getting close, you can hold down the interaction button to cast a line, which will start another minigame.

On your screen, you’ll get a reaction time test. When the yellow line reaches the green zone, press the interaction button to claim the loot. It may take a few tries, but the loot acquired from Salvages is worth the time you’ll spend.

