Palworld Tides of Terraria: All new islands and locations

The Palworld Tides of Terraria (v0.6.0) update brings a plethora of new content to the game, which includes new locations, island types, and everything in between. In total, there are seven islands to discover, if you're brave enough to venture out there into the great unknown.
Each island is unique and has its own ecosystem to explore and conquer. For intrepid and brave adventurers (aka those who have enough experience and gear), you're bound to want to explore them lickity-split.
With that in mind, here are all the new islands and their locations in Palworld Tides of Terraria.
All Palworld Tides of Terraria island locations
As mentioned, there are seven Palworld Tides of Terraria islands in total, each unique and diverse in its own way. Here's the list and how to reach them with ease:
- The Sealed Realm of Terraria (Level-45 Dungeon): The Sealed Realm of Terraria is located on the Tropical island southeast of Fisherman's Point. You can find its fast-travel statue at coordinates -422, -796 on the map. Use a water or flying Pal to cross the sea to the island. You'll find the Terraria dungeon entrance at the top of the steps near the large statue.
- Frostbitten Isle: You'll find the Frostbitten Isle on the Iceberg Island southeast of the Sealed Realm of Terraria. Its fast travel statue is at coordinates -80, -946 on the map. This place is home to an Ice-elemental Pal called Frostplume. Remember to build Trust with your Pal, though.
- Sunlit Isle: Head east to the Tropical Island south of the Marsh Island Eagle statue and east of the Plateau of Beginnings to find the Sunlit Isle. The fast travel statue is at coordinates 386, -461 on the map.
- Oasis Isle: Travel east of the desert biome to the northeast of the map to find the Oasis Isle. Make sure you have heat-protection armor, or else you'll slowly burn to a crisp. The Oasis Isle fast travel point is located at 885, 195.
- Isle of Decayed Treasures: The Isle of Decayed Treasures in Palworld Tides of Terraria is unique, as it's a Shipwreck island. It is located southeast of the Eastern Wild Island fast travel statue. You'll need a water or flying Pal to reach the location. The Isle of Decayed Treasures fast travel statue is at 610, -162.
- Isle of the Glacial Core: This ice island is located between the frost and desert biomes north of the map. You'll need both cold and heat-resistant equipment to reach your destination alive. Once there, the Isle of Glacial Core fast travel location can be found at coordinates 140, 637.
- Phantom Isle: The Phantom Isle is also unique as it's a Shipwreck Island located northwest of the Ruined City fast travel point. The travel statue is at the coordinates -886, -186.
It is recommended that you try and activate all fast-travel points on the new Palworld Tides of Terraria islands to access them quickly later on. Of course, you are free to once more brave the elements (and spend a lot of time) traveling to them, but that's entirely up to you.
Read more Palword articles here: