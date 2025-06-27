Palworld Trust mechanic guide: How does it work?

Palworld’s Tides of Terraria update introduced a new Trust mechanic system that can improve the stats of your Pals. While it may seem like a small change compared to the rest of the update — which adds a ton of new content — the Trust mechanic can provide much-needed improvement to your Pal’s abilities.

This article will cover the basics of this new in-game mechanic, along with tips on how to increase the Trust between you and your Pals.

How do the Trust mechanics in Palworld work?

Increasing Trust improves the stats on Pals (Image via Pockepair)

The Trust mechanic is a simple concept. As you spend more time with your Pals, you gain their trust. The higher the trust level, the more improvement you will see in their stats. Each level will add an Attack and Defense bonus.

Every Pal can benefit from the Trust level, but its effect on strong Pals is less than on the weaker ones. This is done to keep every companion relevant in the game. Currently, the maximum Trust level you can reach is 10.

Each Pal has a separate Trust bar, but in our testing, all of the equipped Pals gained an equal amount of Trust while exploring. This means only having them in the inventory will increase the trust level for everyone.

How to increase Trust level in Palworld

Kinship Peach provides a massive boss to the Trust level (Image via Pockepair)

The Trust level between your Pals and you can only be increased by two methods. The first one is easy. All you need to do is take them along with you while exploring. Activities like combat, exploration, and gathering resources help increase the Trust level.

The second method is to use a Kinship Peach. This legendary fruit will instantly boost the Trust of a Pal by multiple levels. Kinship Peach is a rare item and can be found randomly in gold chests or exchanged for 15 bounty tokens.

