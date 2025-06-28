Palworld: How to find and recruit Zoe

Palworld's Tides of Terraria update added a new quest that allows you to recruit Zoe as an ally. Since the game’s release, Zoe has been quite a popular character. Players even found a glitch to capture her as a Pal, but the method was patched very soon. With the latest update, all you need to do is complete her quest.

This guide will help you locate Zoe and provide details on how to recruit her as an ally in Palworld.

How to find Zoe in Palworld

Talk to Zoe inside Desolate Church (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

After the latest update, you can find Zoe inside the Desolate Church. However, she will not spawn there until you defeat her once inside the Tower of Rayne Syndicate. Talk to her and she will hand you multiple quests, starting with Don’t Get Cocky.

Defeating Zoe and her Grizzbolt inside the tower can be a challenging task if you're new to the game and underleveled. We recommend using Cinnamoth as your main damage dealer while you support your Pal from behind the pillar.

How to recruit Zoe as an ally in Palworld

Talk to Zoe after reaching the Desolate Church. While you may have bested her, she is still not confident in your abilities. To prove yourself, complete these quests:

1) Don’t Get Cocky

Grizzbolt spawns on the upper level (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Zoe managed to capture a Grizzbolt, and it’s time to show her you aren’t an amateur. To progress this step, capture your own Grizzbolt. At the moment, you can only find one in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 1.

This is a haven for Pals built on an island. To get there, you need a Pal that can swim or fly. Once you reach the island, look for Grizzbolt on the upper section.

If one did not spawn at that instance, go back into the ocean until the warning is removed and return to see Pals respawn. Alternatively, you can exit to the main menu and return to the game.

Capturing Grizzbolt is the hardest part of this quest. It is one of the rarest spawns in the game, and high-level NPCs protect the Pals on the island. Once you capture a Grizzbolt, summon it and talk to Zoe.

2) I Still Don’t Trust You

Free Pal Alliance members (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

While you did manage to impress her, you now need to defeat five members of the Free Pal Alliance. This step is quite easy. Take the Grizzbolt you captured to Mount Flopie Summit or the Lake Center fast travel location during the day time.

Take out the Free Pal Alliance members. Your Grizzbolt can easily take care of the enemies. Return to Zoe after the task is complete, and you’ll find her impressed with your skills. However, there’s one last step to have her join you in your journey.

3) A Warm Memory

Find Zoe's memento (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

As for the final step, Zoe has a request for you. She reminisces about her days of struggle before becoming the leader of the Rayne Syndicate and asks you to find her Tattered Memento from the past.

To locate the piece of cloth, head toward the Fort Ruins. Around the corner of a demolished building, you’ll find the memento lying on the floor. Pick it up and deliver it to Zoe to complete the final step of her recruitment.

Once you deliver the Tattered Memento, Zoe will agree to be your companion along with her Grizzbolt. You can find her in your Palbox and equip her Grizzbolt as your own Pal. Upon summoning, she will ride her Pal, similar to the boss fight.

