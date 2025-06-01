The Elder Scrolls Online login rewards for June 2025

The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the few MMORPGs that awards guaranteed rewards to players who log in daily. These rewards are structured on a monthly basis, and you miss out on them if you miss a day. The login rewards usually include Resource Potions, standard Food items, Gold, Alliance Points, and Tel-Var Stones. And occasionally, they contain special Mounts, Appearance items, Costumes, and even a player's House.
The rewards are updated on the 1st of each month, at precisely 3 am UTC for European servers and 10 am UTC for North American servers. Furthermore, these times are also used for the following resets:
- Activity Finder’s First of the Day participations and wins
- Daily Enlightenment Experience gains
- Daily Quests
- Daily Endeavors
- Daily Crafting Writs
- Daily Hireling mails
- Riding Skill Training
- Daily Fence and Launder Limits
All daily login rewards in The Elder Scrolls Online for June 2025
Below are all the login rewards for June in The Elder Scrolls Online and the corresponding login days to unlock them:
- 2x Crown Experience Scroll - Day 1 login
- 2x Major Gold Coast Experience Scroll - Day 2 login
- 100x Crown Tri-Restoration Potion - Day 3 login
- 100x Gold Coast Swift Survivor Elixir - Day 4 login
- 100x Gold Coast Spellcaster Elixir - Day 5 login
- 100x Gold Coast Warrior Elixir - Day 6 login
- Soul Harvester Earrings - Day 7 login
- 100x Gold Coast Debilitating Poison - Day 8 login
- 100x Crown Lethal Poison - Day 9 login
- 100x Gold Coast Trapping Poison - Day 10 login
- 100x Gold Coast Draining Poison - Day 11 login
- 2x Attribute Respecifcation Scroll - Day 12 login
- 2x Skill Respecification Scroll - Day 13 login
- 5x Grand Gold Coast Experience Scroll - Day 14 login
- 10x Crown Repair Kit - Day 15 login
- 10x Crown Soul Gem - Day 16 login
- 5x Crown Mimic Stone - Day 17 login
- 2x Instant Blacksmithing Research - Day 18 login
- 2x Instant Clothing Research - Day 19 login
- 2x Instant Woodworking Research - Day 20 login
- 15x Instant All Research - Day 21 login
- 4x Resin - Day 22 login
- 4x Dreugh Wax - Day 23 login
- 4x Luminous Ink - Day 24 login
- 4x Tempering Alloy - Day 25 login
- 2000x Gold - Day 26 login
- 5000x Alliance Points - Day 27 login
- 5000x Tel Var Stones - Day 28 login
- 2000x Gold - Day 29 login
- 5000x Alliance Points - Day 30 login
As it stands, for this month and every other month with 31 days, players will get a day of grace period where they can miss bonuses and still grab all the goodies.
This month's rewards aren't particularly interesting, as the items are mostly centered around new players jumping into Elder Scrolls Online as the game enters a new era — the Season of the Worm Cult is set to launch on June 2, 2025. These include many XP scrolls to make the leveling process faster, crafting research grants to make high-tier crafting more accessible, and potions and poisons to make progression into mid-game easier.
Players who wish to optimize their time in Elder Scrolls Online should aim to pick up the Soul Harvester Earrings on Day 7, the 5x Grand Gold Coast Experience Scroll on Day 14, and the 15x Instant All Research on Day 21. The 4x Luminous Ink on Day 24 can also benefit Scribing if you have the Gold Road expansion. The Alliance Points are also a nice way to kickstart Alliance Skill Lines on characters that don't have any PvP progression.
