The Elder Scrolls Online login rewards for June 2025

The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the few MMORPGs that awards guaranteed rewards to players who log in daily. These rewards are structured on a monthly basis, and you miss out on them if you miss a day. The login rewards usually include Resource Potions, standard Food items, Gold, Alliance Points, and Tel-Var Stones. And occasionally, they contain special Mounts, Appearance items, Costumes, and even a player's House.

The rewards are updated on the 1st of each month, at precisely 3 am UTC for European servers and 10 am UTC for North American servers. Furthermore, these times are also used for the following resets:

Activity Finder’s First of the Day participations and wins

Daily Enlightenment Experience gains

Daily Quests

Daily Endeavors

Daily Crafting Writs

Daily Hireling mails

Riding Skill Training

Daily Fence and Launder Limits

All daily login rewards in The Elder Scrolls Online for June 2025

A small overview of the daily login rewards page, showcasing every item available in June 2025 (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

Below are all the login rewards for June in The Elder Scrolls Online and the corresponding login days to unlock them:

2x Crown Experience Scroll - Day 1 login

2x Major Gold Coast Experience Scroll - Day 2 login

100x Crown Tri-Restoration Potion - Day 3 login

100x Gold Coast Swift Survivor Elixir - Day 4 login

100x Gold Coast Spellcaster Elixir - Day 5 login

100x Gold Coast Warrior Elixir - Day 6 login

Soul Harvester Earrings - Day 7 login

100x Gold Coast Debilitating Poison - Day 8 login

100x Crown Lethal Poison - Day 9 login

100x Gold Coast Trapping Poison - Day 10 login

100x Gold Coast Draining Poison - Day 11 login

2x Attribute Respecifcation Scroll - Day 12 login

2x Skill Respecification Scroll - Day 13 login

5x Grand Gold Coast Experience Scroll - Day 14 login

10x Crown Repair Kit - Day 15 login

10x Crown Soul Gem - Day 16 login

5x Crown Mimic Stone - Day 17 login

2x Instant Blacksmithing Research - Day 18 login

2x Instant Clothing Research - Day 19 login

2x Instant Woodworking Research - Day 20 login

15x Instant All Research - Day 21 login

4x Resin - Day 22 login

4x Dreugh Wax - Day 23 login

4x Luminous Ink - Day 24 login

4x Tempering Alloy - Day 25 login

2000x Gold - Day 26 login

5000x Alliance Points - Day 27 login

5000x Tel Var Stones - Day 28 login

2000x Gold - Day 29 login

5000x Alliance Points - Day 30 login

As it stands, for this month and every other month with 31 days, players will get a day of grace period where they can miss bonuses and still grab all the goodies.

Also Read: Elder Scrolls Online Scribing Guide

This month's rewards aren't particularly interesting, as the items are mostly centered around new players jumping into Elder Scrolls Online as the game enters a new era — the Season of the Worm Cult is set to launch on June 2, 2025. These include many XP scrolls to make the leveling process faster, crafting research grants to make high-tier crafting more accessible, and potions and poisons to make progression into mid-game easier.

Players who wish to optimize their time in Elder Scrolls Online should aim to pick up the Soul Harvester Earrings on Day 7, the 5x Grand Gold Coast Experience Scroll on Day 14, and the 15x Instant All Research on Day 21. The 4x Luminous Ink on Day 24 can also benefit Scribing if you have the Gold Road expansion. The Alliance Points are also a nice way to kickstart Alliance Skill Lines on characters that don't have any PvP progression.

