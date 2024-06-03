Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road release time and countdown for PC

Elder Scrolls Online's latest chapter, Gold Road, is bound to go live for all PC users today (June 3, 2024), and fans are eager to know the exact release time. PC users are getting Gold Road two weeks before console players. If you want to check it out on consoles now, the PTS is always there - which has not undergone any major patches since May 13.

In this article, we will go over the expected PC release time of the Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road expansion, as well as when fans can expect it to hit the consoles.

Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road release time for PC users: When does it go live?

ESO Gold Road will be available on PC before consoles (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Windows and Mac users will get to play Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road on June 3, 2024. The developers have not explicitly mentioned the official release time - just as tradition dictates. However, we can deduce the probable release time from the Elder Scrolls Online patch maintenance schedule today.

The Maintenance period has begun at 2 am ET, and it is supposed to end at 8 am ET - which is when the new patch should become available. Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road release time for PC should therefore be 8 am ET or afterwards. However, if technical difficulties arise, there can be a delay of up to a few hours.

Here's when the patch maintenance period for Gold Road will end in various timezones:

Los Angeles (PDT): 5 am on June 3, 2024

5 am on June 3, 2024 New York (EDT): 8 am on June 3, 2024

8 am on June 3, 2024 UK/London (GMT): 12 pm on June 3, 2024

12 pm on June 3, 2024 Paris (CET): 2 pm on June 3, 2024

2 pm on June 3, 2024 Dubai (GST): 4 pm on June 3, 2024

4 pm on June 3, 2024 Delhi (IST): 5:30 pm on June 3, 2024

5:30 pm on June 3, 2024 Seoul (KST) / Tokyo (JST): 9 pm on June 3, 2024

ESO Gold Road release countdown

Based on the patch schedule on June 3, 2024, here's a countdown to the expected release time of ESO: Gold Road on PC:

When is Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road releasing for consoles?

Console players will get to enjoy Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road on June 18, 2024. There are no indications as to when the release time will be on that day, but we can expect it to be a smaller maintenance period, as the PC version is likely to undergo some prior bug fixes.

When all the bugs are ironed out, there will likely be a Zeal of Zenithar event near the end of June. Until then, you can check out this guide on the Scribing system in Elder Scrolls Online - the biggest feature in the Gold Road chapter.