Elder Scrolls Online patch notes for Season of the Worm Cult Part 1 - Update 46 (June 2)

The first part of the Season of the Worm Cult in The Elder Scrolls Online is finally here, and so are the extensive patch notes of this meta-shaking update. In true ESO fashion, the update brings a plethora of changes to the game, including a new explorable zone, gear sets, collections, achievements, furnishings, and most importantly, the Subclassing feature and all of the balance changes to go with it.

Here are the full patch notes for Update 46, which officially kicks off the Season of the Worm Cult.

Elder Scrolls Online Update 46 patch notes: Everything new and changed in Season of the Worm Cult Part 1

New Zone - Solstice

To begin your adventures in Solstice, you can choose from among the following:

Seek out Skordo the Knife in Mournhold (Deshaan), Elden Root (Grahtwood), or Wayrest (Stormhaven).

Use the navigators in Mournhold (Deshaan), Elden Root (Grahtwood), or Wayrest (Stormhaven) to travel to Sunport.

Use the unlocked Wayshrine on the island of Solstice.

After you arrive on Solstice, Midconjuror Mirmal will greet you and give an update of the situation on the island involving the Worm Cult. Join up with old friends and allies to work with the Stirk Fellowship to uncover the dark and horrifying secrets of the Worm Cult's plans.

In addition to the Zone Story, Western Solstice includes the following activities:

Five full-length Objectives that explore the history and people of Solstice Island.

Three delves, each with its own Skyshard and delve boss.

A New Public Dungeon: Deetra Grotto, a series of caves in the mountain pass of the island that deal with the Writhing Wall’s unique effects.

Three world bosses throughout Western Solstice.

Ossein Cage, a new 12-player trial.

A new set crafting location.

Many additional quests and discoverable activities.

New Trial: Ossein Cage

Mannimarco had many vaults with hidden artifacts and objects of power. Ossein Cage is one such vault, located deep within Coldharbour. Within it is where a powerful object, the Dolorous Cista, is kept. The object is said to magnify the powers of those strong enough to use it, and malevolent forces aim to retrieve it. With the Worm Cults resurgence, the Fighter’s Guild now finds it imperative they destroy the Dolorous Cista before it can be used. The secret attack, or so they thought, on Ossein Cage by the Fighter’s Guild was met with disaster and now they need your help destroying the Dolorous Cista.

Ossein Cage is a 12-player Trial in southern Solstice.

The Trial includes a Normal version in addition to a challenging Veteran Version.

There are unique item sets within the trial, including Perfected versions only found in veteran difficulty.

Unique Achievement awards are available for completing the Trial:

Unique Skin

Unique Mount

Several Titles

Unique housing items

Achievements

There are 113 new achievements available in this update, with seven new titles and two new dyes.

Titles

The title “of the Second Era” is obtained from completing the “Class Master of the Second Era” achievement.

The title “Champion of the Stirk Fellowship” is obtained from completing the “Hero of Western Solstice” achievement.

The title “Carnage Incarnate” is obtained from completing the “Ossein Cage Vanquisher” achievement.

The title “The Agonizer” is obtained from completing the “Ossein Cage Conqueror” achievement.

The title “Cista Breaker” is obtained from completing the “Worth the Pain” achievement from Veteran Ossein Cage.

The title “Misery’s Master” is obtained from completing the “Lord of Suffering” achievement from Veteran Ossein Cage.

The title “Indomitable” is obtained from completing the “Served Suffering” achievement from Veteran Ossein Cage, in one run.

Dyes

The dye “Shell-Tide Green” is obtained from completing the “Hero of Western Solstice” achievement.

The dye “Dolorous Indigo” is obtained from completing the “Ossein Cage Vanquisher” achievement.

Item Sets

This update adds 8 new item sets. Here are the sets and the five-piece bonuses, starting with Overland sets.

Overland

Light - Three Queens Wellspring

2 – Adds Maximum Magicka

3 – Adds Maximum Magicka

4 – Adds Maximum Magicka

5 – Adds 1 Magicka Recovery for every 100 Max Magicka you have.

Medium - Death-Dancer

2 – Adds Maximum Stamina

3 – Adds Critical Chance

4 – Adds Stamina Recovery

5 – Adds Critical Chance while you have 50% or more Stamina. Reduce the cost of your Core Combat abilities while you have less than 50% of your Stamina.

Heavy - Full Belly Barricade

2 – Adds Maximum Health

3 – Adds Maximum Stamina

4 – Adds Maximum Stamina

5 – While you have a food buff active, your Block Mitigation is increased and block cost is reduced.

Crafted

Tide-Born Wildstalker

2 – Adds Weapon and Spell Damage

3 – Adds Critical Chance

4 – Adds Offensive Penetration

5 – Increase your direct damage done to monsters.

Trial

Light – Harmony in Chaos

2 – Adds Weapon and Spell Damage

3 – Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

4 – Adds Weapon and Spell Damage

5 – Adds Weapon and Spell Damage (Perfected Only)

5 – While in combat, activating a synergy increases your Weapon and Spell Damage for 15 seconds, stacking up to 5 stacks max.

Light – Recovery Convergence

2 – Adds Healing Done

3 – Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

4 – Adds Maximum Magicka

5 – Adds Healing Done (Perfected Only)

5 –While in combat, overhealing done is converted into stored energy on you for 20 seconds. After overhealing 100000 Health, your energy maxes out, granting you the Covergence Release synergy. When you activate this synergy, restore Stamina and Magicka to yourself and group members within 28 meters of you.

Medium – Kazpian's Cruel Signet

2 – Adds Weapon and Spell Damage

3 – Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

4 – Adds Offensive Penetration

5 – Adds Weapon and Spell Damage (Perfected Only)

5 – On dealing area direct damage, place a Sword above one enemy, up to once every second. You cannot place a Sword on an enemy who already has one from you. After 6 seconds, the Sword falls, dealing Physical Damage. This damage scales off the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage. Applying a Sword increases your damage done by 2% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 6 times.

Heavy – Dolorous Arena

2 – Adds Maximum Health

3 – Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by 5%.

4 – Adds Armor

5 – Adds Maximum Stamina (Perfected Only)

5 – While bracing, create a distortion barrier around yourself after 2 seconds. After the delay, every 2 seconds you gain Armor and enemies within the distortion barrier have their Armor reduced for 5 seconds. These effects stack up to 3 times.

Mythic

Medium Shoulder – Rakkhat's Voidmantle

1 - Reduce the damage of your Light Attacks by 50%. Dealing damage with a Light Attack restores Magicka or Stamina, depending on your equipped weapon type. Gain additional resources when damaging an Off Balanced enemy and less resources when damaging a blocking enemy.

Increase the damage of your Heavy Attacks by 50%. Heavy Attacks no longer restore resources.

Light Shoes - Mad God’s Dancing Shoes

1 – While in combat, roll dodging creates a random effect. This effect can occur once every 3 seconds. Effects:

Create a cheese wheel under an enemy within 15 meters that deals Magic Damage to enemies in 3 meters after 1 second.

Deal Physical Damage to enemies facing you after 1.5 seconds.

Deal Magic Damage to the nearest enemy.

Gain Major Expedition for 4.5 seconds.

Restore Stamina.

Reduce the cost of your next non-Ultimate ability.

Gain Ultimate.

Ring – Monomyth Reforged

1 – While in combat and on your Primary Weapon gain Major Force, Minor Berserk, and Minor Vulnerability.

While in combat and on your Secondary Weapon gain Major Protection, Minor Vitality, and Minor Timidity.

Collectibles

Adornments

The Solstice Bismuth Tiara is acquired by completing the quest "The Writhing Wall" in Solstice.

Markings

Dominion Gold, Covenant Blue, and Pact Red War and Face Tattoos are available to purchase from the appropriate alliance war researcher in Cyrodiil for 250,000 alliance points.

Mementos

The Red Revelry Bottle is acquired by completing the quest "The Regent of Sunport" in Solstice.

The Ghastly Glowstalk is acquired by completing the quest "The Grotto Curative" in Deetra Grotto.

Mounts

The Heart’s Grief Welwa is acquired by completing the "Worth the Pain" Achievement.

Outfits

The Chaplain of the Worm Armor Pack is acquired piece by piece completing assorted Solstice-related achievements.

Pets

The Solstice Sloth is acquired by completing the quest "The Gift of Death" in Solstice.

Skin

The Twin Titan’s Retribution skin is acquired by completing the “Ossein Cage Conqueror” achievement.

Elder Scrolls Online Update 46 patch notes: All changes to the base game

Furnishing Vault

The Furnishing Vault is a highly requested quality-of-life feature for dedicated Housing players. This new collectible allows ESO Plus subscribers to store up to 500 unique furnishing items, each of which can be stacked into the thousands. For example – if you have 1,000 of the same chair, they will all stack within one of the 500 available Furnishing Vault slots and leave 499 available slots for other unique stacks of furnishings.

Furnishings stored within the vault are accessible from all owned homes throughout Tamriel. Whether placed in a home or accessed directly via the Housing Editor, the Furnishing Vault makes it easy to manage your furnishing collection and decorate across multiple homes.

Once unlocked from the ESO Plus tab in the Crown Store, the vault becomes available as both a placeable collectible furnishing in-home and an integrated option within the Housing Editor. No matter which of your homes you're decorating, you'll have quick and convenient access to stored items.

The following furnishings cannot be stored within the vault:

Gemmable furnishings

Stolen furnishings

Grandmaster Crafting Stations

Introducing Hero’s Return!

Tamriel is a vast world, with many choices for adventurers. However, all these choices can mean if you've been away from ESO for a while, it can be hard to get back into the (axe) swing of things when you come back. Hero’s Return is a new system for players who have not visited Tamriel in some time. This feature has three key parts:

The Hero’s Return Quest

Upon logging into the game, you will be invited to join Vanus Galerion in quelling a new threat. While fighting through this short instance and dealing with the dangers within, you will also be reminded of key components of ESO combat. Completing this adventure grants you a selection of consumables and other rewards to help get you back on your feet quickly.

Bonus Login Rewards

After completing the quest, you'll see a new screen (that replaces the announcement screen for a limited time) and a special set of additional login rewards. Among other rewards, these include a new Hero’s Return Experience Scroll that also removes wayshrine costs for a short time, and a Wayshrine Navigation Chart that can be used to reveal any unexplored wayshrines in the zone where you choose to use it.

The Hero’s Return Golden Pursuit

Tamriel is full of ways to play, and to remind you of those options we have introduced the Hero’s Return Golden Pursuit. While adventuring this Golden Pursuit will refresh you on important locations, services, and activities within Tamriel, all while earning a variety of helpful rewards along the way.

Map Improvements

The team continues to work on quality-of-life improvements for the in-game map. Update 46 brings another small but targeted batch of enhancements to the in-game map, aimed at making the exploration of Tamriel more intuitive.

Clearer tooltips and improved mouseover behavior to help you better understand which quests icons belong to what.

Improved quest visibility on the Tamriel level of the map.

Updated the "quest area" color for better contrast when areas of exploration are highlighted on the map as an objective.

Made the "Show on Map" feature in the Journal more noticeable as you take on quests.

New players should also benefit from a more prominent introduction to the map in the early hours of their adventure and added guidance during fast travel moments, like a better tutorial of the Wayshrine system.

Unknown Master Writs

Now, when you obtain a master writ, they will start in an unopened envelope called “Unknown [crafting] Writ" where [crafting] is the name of the crafting skill. These unknown writs will stack. Opening one will reveal a master writ.

In addition, master writs have been renamed from “Sealed [crafting] writ” to simply “Master [crafting] Writ”.

Housing UI ‘Retrieve To’ Functionality

To streamline the decorating process for your Homes, the team has added ‘Retrieve To’ functionality within the Housing Editor. This feature will allow you to indicate where you would like furnishings to be sent when they are being retrieved, be it to your Inventory, a Storage Coffer, the Bank, or even the new Furnishing Vault. Items will no longer have to pass through your Inventory before being stored in another location.

This new UI is in the bottom left of the Housing Editor’s Retrieval tab, visible as a drop-down selection.

All available storage locations will be shown in the drop-down. If you do not have access to certain locations, they will appear in red text.

If you undo the placement of a furnishing item, it will be sent back to whichever location you placed it from.

UI Modernization Update

The keyboard UI has received an overhaul to the look and feel of all elements and menus. The goal is to provide an updated, modern experience. Note that general functionality has not been changed.

Subclassing

Welcome to Subclassing in ESO! This exciting new feature grants you the power to use Abilities from other class skill lines!

There is a small quest to unlock this new feature! Check the Crown Store for your Subclassing quest!

When selecting skill lines through subclassing, you can get up to two other skill lines from other classes. You cannot get two skill lines from one other class.

Example: You cannot be a Dragonknight and have two Templar skill lines. You could have one of the following:

Be a Dragonknight with one Templar skill line and another class skill line.

Be a Dragonknight with two Dragonknight skill lines and one Templar skill line.

To have two Templar skill lines and a Dragonknight skill line, you will have to be a Templar to have those 2 Templar Skill lines.

Subclassed Skill lines share progression across your entire account!

Subclassing will work with Armory Builds!

Additional Callouts for Subclassing:

Abilities/skill lines are leveled slower.

Abilities/passives need two skill points to purchase.

Abilities are now locked on character level and skill line rank.

New Homes

The zone of Solstice welcomes its new visitors with the ability to earn two new homes!

The Sleepy Sloth

Named after an amusing incident with Solstice's sloths, this airy room provides travelers and adventurers alike with a quiet space to recuperate. It can even accommodate your favorite arboreal friends!

This inn room is earned by completing the “Room to Spare” quest in Solstice’s The Sleepy Sloth Inn and Pub or it can be purchased for 3,000 gold if you’ve already completed that quest elsewhere.

Bismuth Steam Baths

Once a relaxing getaway for Corelanyan nobles, this elegant retreat features an outdoor pool along the shore, indoor steam baths, and spacious facilities that allow even the most battle-worn adventurer to treat themselves.

This home will be available to purchase for gold upon completion of the “Solstice Grand Adventurer” achievement. It can also be purchased for Crowns.

Crown Exclusive - Theater of the Ancestors

An entertainer's delight! Plays, recitals, and more once filled the stage in this Ayleid theater—all dedicated to Merid-Nunda, the Bright One. Tucked away in the Colored Rooms, this opulent venue awaits its next riveting performance and adoring patrons.

This home will be available for purchase on the Crown Store at a later date.

New Furnishings

In this update, you will be able to acquire a variety of new furnishings to decorate your homes with.

13 new achievement furnishings are being added and can be unlocked or purchased after completing the prerequisite achievements.

9 achievement furnishings that can be purchased from Sabione Adrard in Sunport.

2 can be purchased from achievement furnishers in your alliance zones.

2 new trophy and bust furnishings can be earned from completing the Ossein Cage trial on normal and veteran difficulties.

9 new furnishings can be earned from antiquity leads in Solstice including a new music box!

24 can be purchased from Mahei-Jekka, Home Goods Furnisher vendor, in Sunport.

77 new furnishing plans are being sourced in 3 locations.

68 can be found across the Solstice zone.

5 can be found in Solstice’s Antiquity bonus loot when excavating antiquities of intermediate or higher difficulty.

4 can be found in Algae-Laden Sunport Packs which can be fished up in Solstice.

47 can be collected from a variety of unique sources in Solstice.

14 can be earned from pickpocketing citizens across Solstice.

12 furnishings can be found in Algae-Laden Sunport Packs.

11 can be found in the Solstice treasure map chests.

8 can be collected from Alchemy and Clothier resource nodes in Solstice.

2 can be mined from Blacksmithing and Jewelry resource nodes in Solstice.

Champion Points- Craft Tree Adjustment

The following Champion Craft Tree stars have been adjusted in their cost. Players who have had points spent over these thresholds will have them automatically refunded to you or increased in stage of the bonus.

War Mount 120 → 75 points

Gifted Rider 100 → 50 points

Master Gatherer 75 → 50 points

Cutpurse’s Art 75 → 25 points

Wanderer 75 → 50 points

Liquid Efficiency 75 → 50 points

Soul Reservoir 33 points to unlock → 30

Elder Scrolls Online Update 46 patch notes: All combat-related changes

General

Updated the rules and behaviors for reaching the combat pet limit. Previously, reaching 10 summons or corpses of summons would outright prevent the summoning of further pets, regardless of their source or type.

This was most likely experienced in cases on a Necromancer where you had a high amount of corpse generating abilities, such as Banner Bearer, Grave Grasp, and Sacrificial Bones – where once you had enough summons and corpses active, your abilities would simply stop functioning (we saw this arise in reports mostly where Blighted Blastbones would fail to activate).

With subclassing in mind, we’ve had to go back to this experience and flesh it out, since it is far more likely to reach that cap – as well as introduce a new hard cap in PvP environments, where these experiences could create highly problematic gameplay experiences on lower spec hardware.

While in a PvE zone, the limitation of 10 pets will remain as is.

While in a PvP zone, the limitation will now be 5.

When attempting to create a new summon, the oldest summon active will now despawn itself to make room.

The exception to this rule are as follows;

Permanent and Ultimate-sourced summons cannot be replaced by other summons. If you attempt to summon at the cap when only permanent or unique summons are present, the attempted summon will instead fail.

Non-permanent or unique summons, such as the Betty Netch or corpses directly summoned from Necromantic abilities (like Flame Skull or Bone Armor), can be replaced, but will never attempt to replace an active summons such as Skeletal Mage or Summon Shade.

Non-combat pets do not influence the cap.

Companions count towards the limit but cannot be replaced under any circumstance.

To combat the likelihood of experiencing the cap, we’ve made some adjustments to the lifespan of the most egregious contenders, summoned corpses.

Sacrificial Bones and its morph’s corpses now persist for 5 seconds, down from 6.

The Signature Script, Class Mastery, when paired with Necromancer will now create a corpse that lasts for 5 seconds, down from 10.

Ghostly Embrace and morph’s created corpse on the 3rd area now persists for 5 seconds, down from 10.

The following abilities now actively suppress Sneaking and Invisibility from their caster while active:

Scorch and its morphs

Bone Goliath and morphs

Frozen Gate and morphs

All variants of Banner Bearer

The following abilities now actively remove Sneaking and Invisibility from their caster when they tick:

Magma Armor and morphs

Radial Sweep and morphs

Sleet Storm and morphs

Eye of the Storm (morph of Elemental Storm)

Panacea and morphs

Cauterize (morph of Inferno)

Spirit Mender and morphs

The following abilities now properly remove Sneaking and Invisibility from their caster when they successfully hit a target:

Lightning Form and morphs

Solar Barrage (morph of Solar Flare)

Arctic Blast (morph of Arctic Wind)

Blade Cloak and morphs

Tome-Bearer's Inspiration

Inferno and Flames of Oblivion

Fixed an issue where many passive sources of Major and Minor effects were not properly categorized as a “proc”, allowing them to trigger recursive behaviors.

Sources of cost reduction that grant a flat amount (namely jewelry enchantments) will no longer work with abilities that drain their cost multiple times over their activation, such as Sated Fury or Ash Cloud.

Abilities that are traditionally referred to as “beams” have all been updated to now be considered Direct Damage, rather than Damage over Time. This affects the following abilities:

Radiant Destruction and morphs

Fatecarver and morphs

Soul Strike and morphs

Vampiric Drain and morphs

Fixed an issue where some abilities did not clear their reported duration upon ending when using the Ability Timers setting.

Abilities that are traditionally referred to as “beams” have all been updated to now be considered Direct Damage, rather than Damage over Time. This affects the following abilities;

Radiant Destruction and morphs

Fatecarver and morphs

Soul Strike and morphs

Vampiric Drain and morphs

Skill Lines

Core Combat Abilities

Crouch: When successfully transitioning from Detected to Hidden after Crouching, the effect state "Sneak" is now visible on your effect bar. Additionally, Sneak can be hovered over in the Character Sheet to read what the effect does, rather using the Help tab and searching for what it does. This is one of the few times that improved visibility isn't a detriment to your sneaking about.

Dragonknight

Ardent Flame

Combustion: This passive now increases the damage from Burning and Poisoned by 16/33% and restores 211/423 Magicka and Stamina when they are applied, down from 20/40% and 500/1000.

Warmth: This passive now causes direct damage from Ardent Flame abilities to increase the damage an enemy takes from your damage over time attacks by 3/6% and reduce their Movement Speed by 15/30%, instead of only reducing their Movement Speed.

Searing Strike: Reduced the base cost of this ability and morphs to 2295, down from 2970.

Fiery Breath: Reduced the base cost of this ability and the Engulfing Flames morph to 2984.

Noxious Breath: This morph now also applies the Poisoned status effect to all enemies hit by the initial hit.

Ad

Draconic Power

Dark Talons: Reduced the base cost of this ability and its morphs to 3510, down from 3780.

Choking Talons: This morph now reduces the cost to 3240 while ranking up.

Dragon Leap: This ability and its morphs will now grant a very minor grace period of its Crowd Control Immunity after reaching their target. This is to correct some very rare cases where some CC abilities such as Rune of Eldritch Horror could cause the Ultimates to lock you in place right as you landed on an enemy, causing the damage and knock back to become desynced until the stun ended. These abilities always have granted CC immunity while leaping, but previously it was removed immediately upon reaching your target, whilst now it will persist for ~100ms afterwards to ensure the ability properly completes.

Burning Heart: This passive now increases your healing received while a Draconic Power ability is active by 4/9%, down from 6/12%.

Scaled Armor: This passive now increases your Physical and Spell Resistance by 1487/2974, up from 825/1650.

Elder Dragon: This passive now increases your Health Recovery by 161/323 per Draconic Ability slotted, up from 129/258.

Ad

Earthen Heart

Stonefist - Stone Giant: This morph’s stacks will now properly be removed when using the ability.

Magma Armor: This Ultimate and Magma Shell now also disable Ultimate generation while they are active. Additionally, these Ultimates are no longer removed when clicking their effect in the character sheet.

Battle Roar: This passive now restores 18/37 Health, Magicka, and Stamina per Ultimate spent, down from 25/50.

Templar

Aedric Spear

Puncturing Strikes: This ability and its morphs now deal damage to the 6 closest enemies, rather than having no target. These abilities no longer deal normal damage to the closest enemy and then deal lesser damage to other enemies hit. They now deal full damage to all targets hit (up to the new cap of 6). Each enemy is snared, rather than only the first.

Puncturing Sweep: Reduced the healing done by this morph to 25% of the damage done, down from 33%. This will result in less healing against one enemy, while being almost the same against 2, and increasing greatly at 3+ enemies. Note that the heal from this morph was always capped at 6 enemies hit, so that part remains unchanged.

Biting Jabs: This morph now has an increased chance per hit (10% per enemy, rather than 3%) to apply Sundered, rather than increasing the damage of the lesser hit, as it now deals full damage to all targets.

Burning Light: This passive now scales off 25/50% of your Weapon or Spell Damage, rather than 21/42% of your Weapon or Spell Damage and 2/4% of your Max Magicka or Stamina. Increased the status effect chance per hit to 10%, up from 3%.

Spear Wall: This passive now grants Minor Berserk and Protection for 6 seconds after activating an Aedric Spear ability, rather than only Minor Protection.

Piercing Spear: Buffed this passive's increase to Critical Damage and damage done to blocking players to 6/12%, up from 5/10%.

Spear Shards: Increased the damage of the residual damage over time effect from this ability and the Luminous Shards morph by ~23% to make up for the 1 second delay this ability has.

Luminous Shards: This morph now also allows the caster to be eligible for their own synergy.

Blazing Spear: Decreased the damage from the initial hit of this morph by ~23%. Increased the residual damage over time effect by ~53%. This will result in a ~10% damage increase for the entire ability, if enemies remain inside the area for the full duration.

Dawn’s Wrath

Backlash: The final hit of this ability and its morphs no longer miss some enemies.

Radiant Destruction: Increased the time this ability can be channeled to 3.8 seconds, up from 1.8 seconds, to reduce the need to constantly activate the skill. This ability and its morphs now cost 1080 Magicka per tick, rather than having an upfront cost of 2950 - to ensure it drains resources closer to other execute abilities, while still remaining cheaper than others since it's far more restrictive. Increased the damage per tick of this ability and its morphs by ~16%. Adjusted the execute scaling to now start at 33% Health and gaining up to 500% bonus damage, rather than starting at 50% Health and gaining up to 480% bonus damage. This ability and its morphs are now dodgeable, in efforts to help prevent it from being a complete death sentence at low health in PvP areas.

Radiant Glory: This morph now reduces the base cost to 648 per tick, rather than restoring a small chunk of Magicka per tick based on missing Health. Decreased the healing done to 15% of the damage done per tick, down from 17%.

Radiant Oppression: This morph now causes the execute scaling to begin at 40% Health, rather than increasing the execute scaling bonus damage by 20%.

Restoring Light

Healing Ritual: This ability and its morphs no longer ignore line of sight.

Mending: This passive now increases all of your healing done up to 13% based on your target's missing health, rather than only increasing your Restoring Light ability's healing done up to 12% based on their missing health.

Light Weaver: This passive now causes you to automatically block all attacks at no cost for 2 seconds when you start any channel or cast time ability, up to once every 30/15 seconds. This passive no longer grants 16500/33000 Armor while channeling Rite of Passage. This passive will not attempt to activate if you already have a form of automatic Block active, such as Shield Wall.

Nightblade

Assassination

Master Assassin: This passive now increases your Critical Chance by 3.3/6.6% against enemies you flank, rather than increasing your Offensive Penetration by 1487/2974 against enemies you flank. This passive no longer extends the duration of stun from Sneak.

Pressure Points: Increased the Critical Chance rating from this passive to 1.25/2.5% per Assassination ability slotted, up from 1/2% per ability.

Grim Focus: This ability and its morphs can now stack up to 10 times, rather than up to 5. These abilities now no longer permanently glow while slotted, and instead only glow while you have 1 or more stacks of the ability. This means the glow will remain if stacks remain unspent – but can be easily solved by using the ability or simply reslotting it to remove the stacks. The days of endless permaglow are over.

Shadow

Dark Vigor: Increased the Max Health from this passive to 2/5% per Shadow ability slotted, up from 2/3% per ability.

Siphoning

Catalyst: Increased the amount of Ultimate this passive grants to 15/30 when consuming a potion, up from 10/20.

Magicka Flood: This passive now increases your Max Magicka and Stamina by 3/6% when you have a Siphoning ability slotted, rather than increasing your Max Magicka by 4/8% when you have a Siphoning ability slotted.

Soul Siphoner: Reduced the rank 1 of this passive to 1% Healing Done per Siphoning ability slotted, down from 2%.

Sorcerer

Daedric Summoning

General Skill Line: We’re removing some of the separation of a pet vs no pet build in this skill line now that sub-classing is here, while also trying to respect that not every ability in this line is focused on pets. Many passives and abilities have seen slight changes to how they activate with this in mind.

Conjured Ward and morphs: Conjured Ward and Hardened Ward no longer heal you if you do not have any pets active.

Regenerative Ward now heals you for ~5% of your Max Health or Max Magicka if you have a pet active.

Daedric Prey: This ability now increases the damage your Daedric Summoning pets deal to the target by 50%, instead of increasing the damage all of your pets deal to the target by 45%.

Rebate: This passive now restores 185/371 Magicka or Stamina when a non-Ultimate Daedric Summoning ability ends, up from 150/300.

Daedric Protection: This passive now reduces your damage taken by 2/5% while a Daedric Summoning ability is active, instead of increasing your Health and Stamina Recovery by 10/20% while a Daedric Summoning ability is slotted. The recovery bonuses have been merged into the Storm Calling skill line instead. Note that Bound Armor and its morphs’ passive effects are now considered for this as well.

Expert Summoner: This passive’s increase to your Max Magicka and Stamina no longer requires a permanent pet to be active to gain their benefits, but Max Health does still require this condition to be met.

Bound Armor - Bound Armaments: This ability now stacks up to 8 times, up from 4, so that it is less punishing and has a flexible fit into the Crystal Weapon rotation. Activating the ability will still only shoot up to 4 of the bound daggers at a time.

Dark Magic

Crystal Shard

Crystal Fragments: This ability's passive slot function now persists through bar swap, allowing casts from both bars to potentially trigger the instant cast version.

Persistence: This passive now reduces the cost of your next Health, Magicka, or Stamina ability after blocking by 9/18%, up from 7/15%.

Storm Calling

Lightning Form - Hurricane: The final damage tick of this morph no longer loses the ramping damage bonus.

Mages' Fury: This ability and its morphs now last for 2 seconds, down from 4.

Capacitor: This passive now increases your Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery by 70/141, instead of by 5/10%.

Expert Mage: This passive now increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by 54/108 per Sorcerer ability slotted, instead of by 1/2% per Sorcerer ability slotted.

Lightning Splash: This ability and its morphs’ synergy can now be self synergized.

Warden

Animal Companions

Bond with Nature: Increased the healing from this passive to 765/1530, up from 630/1260.

Flourish: Increased the Magicka and Stamina Recovery granted from this passive to 10/20%, up from 6/12%.

Advanced Species: Increased the Critical Damage granted from this passive to 2/5% per Animal Companion ability slotted, up from 2/4%.

Green Balance

Nature's Gift: Increased the Magicka or Stamina restored from this passive to 138/277, up from 125/250.

Emerald Moss: Increased the healing done by Green Balance abilities to 2/5% per Green Balance ability slotted, up from 1/2%.

Lotus Flower: Decreased the healing done from fully-charged Heavy Attacks from this ability and its morphs to be 2.3 times stronger than the Light Attack value, rather than 3 times stronger, resulting in a ~23% healing reduction.

Winter’s Embrace

Glacial Storm - Northern Storm: Reduced the damage per tick of this ultimate by 33.33% (repeating of course). Now grants 2% damage done per stack, rather than 50 Weapon and Spell Damage. Increased the duration of the stacks to 12 seconds per application, up from 5 - resulting in a total duration of 20 seconds, up from 13.

Frozen Gate: Update this ability and its morphs to be more performant on the server, while also making sure they pull eligible targets more responsively.

Frozen Retreat: This morph’s synergy should no longer remove itself if multiple areas were stacked in the same spot.

Glacial Presence: This passive now increases your chances of applying the Chilled status effect by 125/250%, up from 100/200%. Adjusted the scaling of the damage done bonus to 10.55% of the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage, rather than 10% of your Weapon or Spell Damage and 1% of your Max Magicka or Stamina.

Frozen Armor: Increased the Armor granted from this passive to 620/1240 per Winter's Embrace ability slotted, up from 445/990.

Icy Aura: This passive now causes attackers in melee range to receive a stack of Winter's Bite for 1.5/3 seconds, up to 5 stacks max. Attackers at 5 stacks are afflicted with Major Maim for 1.5/3 seconds. This passive no longer reduces the effectiveness of snares against you by 7/15%.

Piercing Cold: This passive now increases your Frost Damage by 7/15% and the amount of damage you can block by 4/8% permanently. This changes from the previous effect where whenever you deal Frost Damage you gain Piercing Cold for 6 seconds which increases the amount of damage you can block by 6/12% if your Max Health is above 30,000, or increased your damage done by 4/8% if you did not.

Necromancer

Grave Lord

Flame Skull: This ability and its morphs will now generate a corpse on their 3rd cast, near where the targeted enemy was.

Venom Skull: The corpse generation for this effect has a 3 second cooldown to mitigate how easy it is to reach the summon/corpse limit.

Sacrificial Bones - Grave Lord’s Sacrifice: This morph no longer causes your Flame Skull to generate a corpse, as the base ability now does that.

Death Knell: This passive now increases your Critical Chance by 10/20% against targets under 33% Health if you have a Grave Lord ability slotted, rather than granting 5/10% Critical Chance per Grave Lord ability slotted against enemies under 25% Health.

Reusable Parts: This passive now reduces the cost of your next Necromantic summon by 33/66%, up from 25/50%.

Dismember: This passive now grants 1635/3271 Offensive Penetration when a Grave Lord ability is active, up from 750/1500.

Bone Tyrant

Bone Armor: This ability and its morphs will no longer create an un-consumable corpse if you were not in combat when the abilities ended. This also applies if the ability were recast with at least half of their duration passing. If you are not in combat when meeting its requirements, they will not generate. Note that actual summoned creatures (such as Skeletal Mage) that die while not in combat will continue to generate a visual corpse that cannot be consumed.

Grave Grasp - Empowering Grasp: This morph now improves the Minor Maim to Major Maim against enemies, rather than increasing your summoned creature's damage by 1000.

Health Avarice: This passive now increases your Healing Taken by 1/3% per Bone Tyrant ability slotted, up from 1/2%.

Last Gasp: This passive now increases your Max Health by 1206/2412, up from 625/1250.

Living Death

Curative Curse: This passive now increases your Healing Done by 6/12% while a negative effect is active on you, up from 4/8%.

Near-Death Experience: This passive now increases your Critical Chance with healing based on your targets' missing Health by up to 6/12%, down from 10/20%.

Undead Confederate: This passive now increases your Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery by 77/155 while a Necromantic pet is active, down from 100/200.

Arcanist

Herald of the Tome

Fatecarver: Increased the cost of this ability and its morphs by 40%. Increased the damage of this ability and its morphs by ~8%. These abilities can now hit a maximum of 6 targets, rather than having no target cap.

Splintered Secrets: This passive now increases your Offensive Penetration per Herald of the Tome ability slotted by 620/1240, up from 495/991.

Harnessed Quintessence: This passive now increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by 142/284 when you are restored Magicka or Stamina, instead of by 2/5%.

Curative Runeforms

Arcanist’s Domain: This ability and its morphs' Minor Buff effects now properly adhere to the standard 6 target cap.

Reconstructive Domain: The healing from this morph will now sort and apply the heal to the lowest Health targets in the area, rather than having no sort and simply applying to the first 6 targets that entered the area.

Healing Tides: This passive now increases the Healing Done per Crux by 2/4%, up from 1/3% per Crux.

Hideous Clarity: This passive now restores both Magicka and Stamina, instead of just the highest of your max resources.

Soldier of Apocrypha

Aegis of the Unseen: This passive now increases your armor by 1636/3271 while you have a Soldier of Apocrypha ability active, up from 990/1980.

Wellspring of the Abyss: This passive now increases your Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery by 40/81 for each Soldier of Apocrypha ability slotted, down from 64/129.

Weapons

Dual Wield

Hidden Blade - Shrouded Daggers: The bounced daggers from this ability now come from the target they bounced off of.

Restoration Staff

Blessing of Protection: This ability and its morphs no longer cause unnecessary server strain. Additionally, the buff effects granted from these abilities no longer bypass line of sight.

World

Soul Magic

Soul Strike - Shatter Soul: The explosion damage from this Ultimate is now considered channeled or direct damage in all cases.

Alliance War

Assault

Magicka Detonation: The damage and visual effects from this ability and its morphs are now in-sync with one another.

Scribing

General

Whenever a Scribed ability receives major changes in behavior or balance, that ability will be reset to its base form and will require reselection of the Scripts you would like to combine. During this process, 3 Luminous Ink will be granted to each character who previously had selected the changed Scribed ability.

Grimoires

Ulfsild's Contingency

Increased the cost of all damaging versions of this ability to 3780, up from 3510.

Increased the cost of the damage shield and healing version of this ability to 4860, up from 3510, as they were missing the 50% cost increase that healing & shielding abilities are meant to have.

Fixed an issue where the healing and damage shield versions of this ability were not properly treated as damage shield and healing abilities for many passive interactions, such as Intricate Runeforms. For these fixes to properly apply to existing variants of this Grimoire, your selections of Focus, Signature, and Affix scripts have been reset for Ulfsild's Contingency, and will need to be reapplied to be cast again. This will also require you to re-save over Armory load outs that used any version of Ulfsild's Contingency.

Banner Bearer

Updated the cost for this grimoire to 459 Magicka and Stamina every 2 seconds for all Focus script except Immobilize, which is now 720 Stamina and Health, rather than reducing your Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery by 45% for all scripts except Immobilize, which reduced by 50%.

Banner Bearer's visuals no longer play multiple times and no longer linger on allies.

Scripts

Focus Scripts

Bleed: Some scribed abilities using this Focus now properly interact with sets such as Dro’Zakar’s Claws or Dragon’s Appetite.

Signature Scripts

Class Mastery + Nightblade: The activation conditions for this script now properly line up with its tooltip. Updated the tooltips to be more clear on which condition would occur.

