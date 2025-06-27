Embers Adrift: 10 beginner tips

Playing Embers Adrift for the first time can be fun yet challenging. The game lets you play however you want, but there’s a tradeoff. It won’t tell you where to go, whom to fight, or what to do. This is where things can get confusing if you're new to the game, or MMORPGs in general.

These 10 tips will help you figure out what to do in Embers Adrift and why you should do it.

Beginner tips to follow in Embers Adrift

As a new player, if you simply head out on an adventure, chances are you’ll get lost and respawn without your inventory. Here are a few tips to prevent that from happening:

1) Try all character roles

Dealing damage or buffing allies, the coice is yours (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

Embers Adrift features three different roles you can pick: Tank, Healer, and Damage; each with a different set of skills. You don’t need to abandon one character to try another, as the game lets you create all three. So, try each of them and decide which one suits you best.

Trending

2) Don’t skip tutorials

Knowing is half the game in Embers Adrift (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

Being an old-school MMO, many things are left unexplained and for you to discover. That’s why it's essential to know what the game is trying to teach you. Getting around the basics goes a long way. Don’t worry if you forget something, as you can go through it again within the game logs.

3) Ask other players for help

Team up for an easier time (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

Apart from the basic tutorials, there aren't many hand-holding aspects in Embers Adrift. Most of the time, you will be left to do everything on your own, which may be the biggest reason to quit playing. Use the chat feature to talk and ask other players for help. You can even join or form a party using the social panel.

Also Read: 4 Reasons to try out Embers Adrift (and 4 big caveats you should know about)

4) Don’t take on unnecessary fights alone

Fighting in group is the way to go (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

It’s easy to get distracted from your path by a roaming enemy across the screen. But for Embers Adrift, lay low. Unless you know how to fight, or the enemy is lower level than you, it’s better to slip past them. You won’t find enemies across every step, but when you do, use the Ctrl key to sneak.

5) Travel using the roads

Roads are our friend while traveling (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

Considering how you can sink hours and hours in the game, it’s better to save some by traveling using the roads. Exploration is the essence of an MMO, but if you are going from one place to another, the roads grant increased sprint, which can save you a lot of time.

6) Use points of interest as map markers

Try to remember landmakrs shown in the map (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

There are no pointers or markers you can put on your map in Embers Adrift. All you get is a map showcasing different things, and you have to make the best out of it. The only way to know your general location is a faint blue glow, which indicates you are near an Ember Ring (resting point).

7) Assess your enemies before combat

Find out how tough your enemy is (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

If you do plan to take on enemies alone, check their stats before engaging in a fight. Hovering over a mob will inform you about the difficulty. One arrow on the top left of the enemy portrait means you can fight the enemy alone unless it is red. If you see more than one arrow, don’t engage in combat.

8) Use reagents during combat

Don't give any advantage to your enemy (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

Each role in Embers Adrift has access to different reagents that can be equipped on your hotbar. These provide a buff to your attacks, adding extra damage, healing, or defense. Using them during fights is recommended, even when you are in a group with other players.

9) Talk to NPCs

Give yourself something to do (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

Embers Adrift is a choose-your-own-adventure type of game. You can do what you want, including the quests, which can be acquired by talking to NPCs. They are also progressed by talking to NPCs, so it’s fine to talk to them once in a while.

10) Use action keys

Use hotkeys to perform various actions (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

Having the action keys memorized can save you time and assist you in different situations. For example, pressing the C key will let your character rest and recover health and mana faster. Z is for taking out or holstering weapons, while T will equip a torch to light up dark areas.

You don’t have to follow these tips to play the game, they will make your time much easier. The best way to do it is however you want, so don't force yourself to follow the advice to the letter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More