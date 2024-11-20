How to get Silver Ore in Enshrouded

Silver ore in Enshrouded is a vital mineral you must mine and collect to craft various gear and essentials. Enshrouded is a survival game mixed with a Souls-like — you play as a Flameborn who is burdened with saving the world with a rapidly spreading evil fog. To stand a chance against this great evil, you must steadily improve your skills and craft better gear to grow more powerful, and this requires you to find and harvest material like Silver ore in Enshrouded.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know to get Silver ore in Enshrouded.

How to access Silver Ore in Enshrouded

Mine the ores in the location to get the Ore (Image via Keen Games GmbH)

To mine Silver Ore in Enshrouded, you must first unlock the Albaneve Summits region. For this, you will need to upgrade your Flame Altar to Level 6. Once the region is accessible, travel to the Albaneve Summits Ancient Spire. If you’ve completed the spire and unlocked its fast travel point, you can ignore the climb and teleport there.

One of the best locations for Silver Ore in Enshrouded (Image via Sportskeeda || Keen Games)

The Forge of Obsidia, northeast of the spire, is the best location for Silver Ore farming. Make sure you have a pickaxe to mine the Silver Ore.

To optimize your mining runs, upgrade the following skills:

Mason Skill (2 Skill Points): Increases pick axe damage against stone and resource veins by 30%.

Increases pick axe damage against stone and resource veins by 30%. Miner Skill (4 Skill Points): Grants a 10% chance to collect extra resources while mining.

Mining in Enshrouded consumes a lot of stamina, so bring stamina-regenerating consumables like Honey or similar foods to maintain your gathering speed and extend your mining sessions. If possible, cook recipes that can give a stamina boost.

How to use Silver Ore in Enshrouded

Uses of silver ore (Image via Keen Games GmbH)

Silver Ore is a resource mainly used in Enshrouded for crafting and upgrades. It is primarily used to create Silver Bars, which are essential for upgrading workstations and crafting weapons, shields, and tools such as the Grappling Hook and Pick Axe.

You will need 40 Silver Bars to upgrade your Flame Altar to Level 8. Smelting Silver Bars requires a Smelter, which can be crafted for the Blacksmith after you’ve made a Kiln. To smelt Silver Bars, combine 20 Silver Ore with 10 Coal and produce 20 Silver Bars.

