EVE Frontier limited-time free trial: How to play

This morning, CCP Games revealed EVE Frontier is about to receive another limited-time free trial. Taking place in September 2025, it will go on for ten days, and allow players to see what it’s like on the front lines. It’s a solid time for a preview as well, with the second Cycle of the game’s development, Ash and Resolve will be launching at this time. Players will control Riders, which are awakened clones that have no purpose other than to exist.
It will be up to you, and the other Riders to take part in this harsh environment, similarly to how you’d work in other multiplayer survival games. Build a shelter, come together as a community, and survive the threat of annihilation. However, EVE Frontier’s free trial will only be available for a limited time; here’s how to take part in this storyline within the EVE Online universe.
How to take part in the upcoming EVE Frontier limited-time free trial
Between September 5 and September 15, 2025, interested parties can jump into EVE Frontier for free, and see what all the fuss is about. Thankfully, it’s also very easy to take part. All you have to do is register for your account on the official EVE Frontier website, and when the free trial begins, download the client and start playing.
During this time, players will be able to earn Grace through completing missions, and taking part in other activities, like resource farming. However much Grace you’ve accrued will determine your place on both a solo and Tribe Cycle Leaderboards. Consider it a type of temporary currency.
Players who want to keep their Grace can purchase Founder’s Access, but Grace will also reportedly not continue to exist post-launch. During these test phases, at the end of a Cycle, your Grace is converted into EVE Points, which is basically a flex to show how successful you were during the testing period. EVE Points are reportedly also not going to be in the game upon launch; just for the Founder’s Access phase.
Quite a few changes and quality-of-life improvements have been made, that come with the Ash and Resolve update. A Mission Hub was added, as was a Broadcast Terminal, redesigned Small Gate Assemblies, and some new weekly missions to take part in. EVE Frontier is a game we’ve been hearing a lot about, but haven’t been hands on with just yet. Perhaps we’ll have the time during this testing period, alongside everyone else.
However, it is only available for a limited time, so once September 5, 2025 rolls around, get ready to join the struggle. This isn't the first free trial and likely won't be the last. It sounds like CCP Games is using these to see how the players are acting and reacting in game, through the Grace system. It will be interesting to see how the game grows and develops over the coming months.