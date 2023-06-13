Every new Elder Scrolls Online Necrom dye and how to get them

Character customization is significant in games like The Elder Scrolls Online. As with any MMORPG in the market today, this title also features an elaborate transmog feature. This is important because it allows players to choose how they want their characters to look in the game. Not only can players control the appearance of how their weapons and armor will look, but they can also change the color with the help of dyes.

Although the game had a set number of dyes available for players to experiment with, the developers introduced new dyes with The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom chapter. These dyes resonate well with the overall theme of the current expansion.

How to unlock Telvanni Walnut and other Necrom dyes in The Elder Scrolls Online

The game's latest edition introduces a list of dyes players can use to alleviate their appearance. They are- Telvanni Walnut, Mora's Mauve, and Sanity's Orchid. These dyes can be used on clothes, armor, and shields. Players with access to ESO Plus can also use it on their hats and costumes.

While certain dyes can be purchased in the game, some must be unlocked by completing achievements. The three Elder Scrolls Online Necrom dyes have three individual achievements. Here's how you can unlock these three dyes in the game:

Telvanni Walnut : Complete the "Champion of Necrom" achievement.

: Complete the "Champion of Necrom" achievement. Mora's Mauve : Complete the "Grand Arcanist Slayer" achievement.

: Complete the "Grand Arcanist Slayer" achievement. Sanity's Orchard: Complete the "Sanity's Edge Vanquisher" achievement.

Telvanni Walnut

This shade of brown can be obtained by clearing the Champion of Necrom Achievement. To do so, you must complete a few quests, defeat a few bosses, and explore some delves. This does not require multiple players and, therefore, can be accomplished solo. This is probably the most challenging dye to unlock in this chapter, given how much you must grind to achieve this.

Mora's Mauve

This shade of green can be obtained by completing the Grand Arcanist Slayer achievement in the Elder Scrolls Online Necrom chapter. It can be achieved when you have successfully killed 100 Arcanists in PvP. Completing this achievement will depend a lot on your luck, too, because you will have to end up in a match with these specific enemies in PvP and win the encounter.

Sanity's Orchid

To obtain the Sanity's Orchid Dye in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom, you must complete the Sanity's Edge Vanquisher achievement. You can defeat Exarchanic Yaseyla, Ansuul the Tormentor, and Archwizard Twelvane. Unfortunately, you won't be able to complete this achievement all by yourself because Sanity's Edge is a 12-player activity. However, considering that the expansion has just gone live, you should be able to quickly find a group of people who are gunning for the achievement.

