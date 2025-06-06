Everything coming to Path of Exile with Secrets of the Atlas (3.26 League)

Secrets of the Atlas is the first major expansion for Path of Exile in a while, and being an Atlas expansion, it holds a lot more content than a regular League. As seen during the content reveal, there are a lot of major and minor improvements coming to the game.

Ad

These include new in-game mechanics, items, endgame bosses, reworks, and much more. In this article, we’ll sum up every notable addition and change coming with Path of Exile's Secrets of the Atlas expansion.

Every major feature in Path of Exile Secrets of the Atlas

Players will be happy to hear that Grinding Gear Games is committing to a four-month-long League cycle. We can all admit that a year-long League isn’t the direction Path of Exile should be headed, and luckily, GGG feels the same.

Ad

Trending

As for the new content, here’s a quick summary of what’s coming with Secrets of the Atlas:

Search for Zana

New endgame mechanics

Pinnacle bosses

New crafting mechanics

Kingsmarch is here to stay

Runegrafts

Mercenaries Challenge League

Betrayal rework

Several quality-of-life changes

New Atlas story involving Zana

Zana trapped in Memory Threads (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

In the first teaser, we saw a mysterious man asking for our help. That man is now revealed to be Aegan, Zana’s brother, who needs our help saving his sister. The strange rifts we saw are called Memory Threads, which Aegan can transfer to the map device to reveal a thread of memories influencing certain maps on the Atlas.

Ad

These can be accessed (with Aegan's help) to progress the story. Note that Memory Threads are only available in high-tier maps and are also influenced by your Atlas passive tree.

New endgame mechanics

Collect petals to activate special abilities in Path of Exile patch 3.26 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

After entering the map from the thread of memories, you’ll notice monsters affected by rose petals. Called Memory Petals, these are part of the new endgame mechanics for Path of Exile. Defeating monsters grants such petals, which can then be used to cast the following special abilities:

Ad

Memory of Disbelief: This ability prevents monsters from dropping equipment items.

This ability prevents monsters from dropping equipment items. Memory of Panic: This ability will revive the monsters you killed.

This ability will revive the monsters you killed. Memory of Impatience: This ability will empower your character, which can be helpful in survival.

When combined in a sequence, there’s a lot of currency-earning potential with these special abilities. Completing each map will spawn an altar with two modifiers. Choosing one will apply the modifier to all other maps in the Memory Thread.

Ad

New pinnacle bosses

Incarnation of Dread pinnacle boss fight in Path of Exile (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile's Secrets of the Atlas expansion is bringing three new pinnacle boss fights as part of the new story. Progressing through each Memory Thread will lead you to a final boss. Defeating the boss will drop new map fragments, which can be used to fight the new pinnacle bosses.

Ad

Incarnation of Dread, Incarnation of Neglect, and Incarnation of Fear are the three new pinnacle bosses. They are essentially Zana’s childhood memories of her father, modified by the Atlas into these monstrosities. Like all pinnacle bosses, these will also drop new unique items, including:

Starcaller: A unique axe that can call a rain of elemental stars upon enemies with every critical strike landed.

Wine of the Prophet: A unique flask that grants a random divination buff for 20 seconds.

Ad

The Atlas passive tree now features new passives that can reduce the chances of getting certain pinnacle bosses. This allows for easy target farming for the unique item you want.

New crafting mechanics

Memory Strands ensure high-tier affixes (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

After defeating all three pinnacle bosses, new Memory-influenced T16 maps will start dropping. Monsters from these maps can drop gear with Memory Strands. Crafting on these items will give much better results, but each craft will consume some of the Memory Strands.

Ad

There are also new currency items dropped by each of the new pinnacle bosses. They are:

Orb of Remembrance: Using an Orb of Remembrance will add Memory Strands to an item. This is great if you get the perfect base you need and want to ensure good modifiers.

Using an Orb of Remembrance will add Memory Strands to an item. This is great if you get the perfect base you need and want to ensure good modifiers. Orb of Unraveling: Using an Orb of Unraveling will consume all the Memory Strands to upgrade random modifiers by a tier. This is great if you have a good item that can benefit from better numbers.

Using an Orb of Unraveling will consume all the Memory Strands to upgrade random modifiers by a tier. This is great if you have a good item that can benefit from better numbers. Orb of Intention: The Orb of Intention is to be used in Memory-influenced maps. It reduces the overall item drops but increases the amount of Memory Strands an item drops with.

Ad

Besides the new expansion, The Elder and The Shaper now also have their own Exalted Orbs. Additionally, Recombination will now allow you to either select mods you want as an outcome with a small success chance or let fate decide the random outcome with a 100% chance.

Also read: Path of Exile Twitch Drop: How to get a free Skull of Undeath Helmet skin (June 2025)

Kingsmarch goes core in Mercenaries League

Hire mercenaries to help you in-game (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If you were wishing for GGG to keep the passive refund option using Gold, you’re in luck. The entire Kingsmarch is now a core part of Path of Exile. However, there’s also a new use for the currency.

Ad

Till now, we were only talking about the Atlas expansion, but there’s also a new League called Mercenaries of Trarthus. Throughout the campaign, you’ll encounter NPCs who can offer you their services in exchange for Gold and a one-on-one battle (which you need to win).

These mercenaries have their own set of gear and will accompany you throughout Path of Exile's campaign and endgame. Be on the lookout for those who have useful skills like Purity of Elements or Vitality, as they also apply to you while in proximity.

Ad

Runegrafts

Runegrafts can have a massive effect on builds (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Similar to Karui Tattoos, Runegrafts also modify your passive skill tree. But instead of minor passives, these apply to passive mastery nodes. This is similar to Runesmithing from the Settlers of Kalguur League (where you add enhancements to your weapons), but for your passive tree.

Ad

There are some powerful Runegrafts to look out for. For example, the Runegraft of Time will grant a 20% chance of not consuming the cooldown of a skill. This can be incredibly powerful on many builds, especially if it can be stacked.

Betrayal rework

The Syndicate Mastermind is now a separate encounter (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

A rework of the Betrayal League's mechanics was already being teased previously, but now we know what’s changing. With Path of Exile's Secrets of the Atlas expansion, this League mechanic is now more streamlined and rewarding than before.

Ad

You will no longer have a full reset for the investigation board after defeating the Syndicate Mastermind. Instead, the Mastermind is now a separate boss fight, accessible after defeating the safehouse leader. This allows you to continue progressing your investigation board.

As a result, the veiled crafting modifiers will now be available throughout maps. To compensate for that, the Mastermind will drop new Allflame Embers (can be used in the map device) and veiled Exalted and Chaos Orbs. Additionally, there are also improvements to crafting sprees at the end of safehouses.

Ad

Explained above are some of the notable changes coming to Path of Exile with the Secrets of the Atlas expansion. Of course, there will be several other smaller changes, including many quality-of-life updates. These include character balance changes, buffs to weaker skill gems, new Ascendancy passives, and a lot more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More