Path of Exile Twitch Drop: How to get a free Skull of Undeath Helmet skin (June 2025)

If you don’t have cosmetics in Path of Exile, the upcoming PoE live stream is a good time to grab one for free. To celebrate the Secrets of the Atlas expansion, Grinding Gear Games is giving away the Skull of Undeath Helmet skin as a Twitch drop. The cosmetic looks unique and tracks your kills and deaths along with the K/D ratio.

The Skull of Undeath Helmet will be available starting June 5, 2025, at 8 pm UTC until June 6, 2025, at 5 am UTC. All you need to do is link your PoE account to Twitch and watch the livestream for 45 minutes. This guide explains how.

How to link Path of Exile account to Twitch

Link your PoE account to Twitch (Image via Twitch // Grinding Gear Games)

The Twitch Drop will be active for nine hours. This means even if you miss the official reveal stream, the skill will be available through other PoE streamers with drops enabled. But before that, here’s how to link your PoE account to Twitch:

Log in to your Twitch account and head to account settings. Navigate to the “Connections” section and look for Path of Exile under other connections. Click “Connect” and provide the necessary permissions. Once completed, you’ll be redirected back to the same page, and you’re done.

If your account is already connected, you will have the option to disconnect instead. Below are the timings for Twitch drops across different time zones.

Pacific Time: 1 pm (June 5, 2025) to 10 pm (June 5, 2025)

Central Time: 3 pm (June 5, 2025) to 12 am (June 6, 2025)

Eastern Time: 4 pm (June 5, 2025) to 1 am (June 6, 2025)

India Standard Time: 1:30 am (June 6, 2025) to 10:30 am (June 6, 2025)

China Time: 4 am (June 6, 2025) to 1 pm (June 6, 2025)

Japan Time: 5 am (June 6, 2025) to 2 pm (June 6, 2025)

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 6 am (June 6, 2025) to 3 pm (June 6, 2025)

How to get free cosmetics in Path of Exile

Skull of Undeath tracks how skilled you are (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Getting cosmetics as a microtransaction in any game usually costs real money. But sometimes, some giveaways and events reward you with free items. Path of Exile also features a similar system.

Each new League brings a new set of challenges, such as killing bosses or completing maps. Completing a certain number of challenges rewards players with cosmetic armor pieces and hideout decorations.

Getting every reward on the list can take some time. However, don’t worry, as these challenges are available for the entire League duration. If you’re having trouble completing them, you can also seek help from other players.

