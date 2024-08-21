Everything we know about Season 2 in Once Human

Since the announcement of seasonal resets in Once Human, players have been curious about how Season 2 will function. The game's developer, Starry Studio, recently clarified in a Discord post everything that will carry over to the next season. However, there's still considerable confusion about the content of the new season itself.

With the Once Human Scenario timeline indicating that there won’t be a new PvP Scenario until September and no PvE one until October, many players wonder what new content Season 2 will bring. Will they have to repeat the same scenarios over and over until new content is introduced? This article will address such questions about the second season of Once Human.

Everything new in Once Human Season 2

You can sign up for Season 2 in Phase 6 of the first season (Image via Starry Studio)

Once you reach Phase 6 in Season 1, you can sign up for a new server for Season 2 in Once Human. However, you can't immediately leave your old server; you must spend at least 12 hours in this phase before moving on. Alternatively, if you are creating a new character at this point, Season 2 servers are already available for you to access.

Trending

As mentioned, whether you are playing PvP or PvE, your only options are the Evolution's Call (PvP server) or Manibus (PvE server), as no new scenarios are being introduced in the second season of Once Human.

That said, while you have to repeat the old scenarios until new content is released, Season 2 isn't just a carbon copy of the first season.

In the second season, you have two new server difficulty options for both PvE and PvP: Normal and Hard, each with additional modifiers affecting how enemies behave.

Normal mode servers don't introduce any new changes to survival or combat difficulty. However, Hard mode servers feature the following changes:

Increased Contamination and larger Pollution Zones.

Effects of full Energy and Hydration last for a shorter time, and they deplete twice as fast.

Enhanced Deviant awareness, movement speed, and attack frequency.

Increased difficulty in the Territory Purification game mode.

More Starchorm from Cortexes and a 20% increase from Season Goals.

Additionally, both Normal and Hard mode servers in Season 2 of Once Human feature the following modifiers:

Phase/Coherence - Deviant Invasion

The Phase/Coherence Super Anomalies in Once Human Season 2 (Image via Starry Studio)

Super Anomaly - Phase

Phase Deviants have high damage reduction.

Countermeasures:

Cradle Override: Anti-Phase

Shrapnel Damage

Damage while in Fortress Warfare buff

SMGs and Sniper Rifles counter Super Anomaly - Phase.

Super Anomaly - Coherence

Coherence Deviants carry a Coherence device, making them invincible while the device is intact.

Countermeasures:

Cradle Override: Anti-Coherence

Bounce Damage

Damage while in Fast Gunner buff

The target takes damage when affected by The Bull's Eye

Pistols and Crossbows counter Super Anomaly - Coherence.

Void/Balance - Deviant Invasion

The Void/Balance Super Anomalies in Once Human Season 2 (Image via Starry Studio)

Super Anomaly - Void

Void Deviants start with a shield granting immunity to most damage effects.

Countermeasures:

Cradle Override: Anti-Void

Unstable Bomber Damage

Power Surge Damage

Shotguns and rifles counter Super Anomaly - Void.

Super Anomaly - Balance

Balance Deviants recover HP over time after taking damage.

Countermeasures:

Cradle Override: Anti-Balance

Burn Damage

Frost Vortex Damage

Sniper Rifles and Pistols counter Super Anomaly - Balance.

Also Read: Once Human weapons tier list

Additionally, the Phase/Coherence - Deviant Invasion and Void/Balance - Deviant Invasion servers will have the following blueprints:

Phase/Coherence - Deviant Invasion

Wish Machine Blueprints

MG4 - Predator

Oasis Mask

Calibration Blueprints

Boost Style (Pistol and Shotgun): Reloading increases the chance of triggering keyword effects.

Reloading increases the chance of triggering keyword effects. Overflow Style (Pistol and LMG): Magazines load past capacity based on shots fired.

Magazines load past capacity based on shots fired. Energy Style (SMG and Rifle): Recover ammo after being hit.

Void/Balance - Deviant Invasion

Wish Machine Blueprints

DE.50 - Jaws

Shaman Vulture Top

Calibration Blueprints

Frugal Style (Pistol and Sniper Rifle): Recover ammo after missing shots.

Recover ammo after missing shots. Vanguard Style (SMG, Rifle, and LMG): Allows you to trigger keyword effects consistently.

Allows you to trigger keyword effects consistently. Energy Style (SMG and Rifle): Recover ammo after being hit.

Season 1 servers had staggered rollouts, meaning some servers have already completed the first season and moved on to Season 2, while others remain in different phases of the first season. So, the availability of Season 2 servers will depend on your region's population and the server’s specific rollout date.

Check out our other guides on this game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback