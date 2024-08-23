Everything we know about Tarisland's Season 1 update so far

Tarisland Season 1 was recently announced by developer Tencent, who listed some of the things players can look forward to. The update will be released in October 2024 and is set to bring a host of new content with it. Anyone who's been playing the game since its recent launch in June will be excited to have plenty more to check out.

Tarisland is a free-to-play MMO. The title is available on mobile and PC platforms but has no console releases as of yet. The game has a typical themepark style, similar to World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy 14. This article goes over what we know about its Season 1 update.

Tarisland Season 1 update content revealed

Tarisland's first-ever season has been announced by Tencent. This marks the first major content update for the game, and players are excited to see what they have to look forward to.

Here, we're going to summarize the most important new things coming to the title.

New story content

This update will expand on the game's existing story (Image via Tencent/Level Infinite)

Players will be able to navigate their way through new plot elements in the recently revealed Scardino Icefield zone. This area houses new enemies, NPCs, and towns to interact with and explore.

This area will expand upon the existing story threads while also bringing new lore and information to the fore.

Expanded world map

New areas are being added to the current world map (Image via Tencent/Level Infinite)

Players who enjoy the exploration, achievement-hunting, and professions of Tarisland will be happy to see that the game's map will be made even more expansive in Season 1.

Several new areas, with their own themes, stories, and enemies, will be added to to the existing world for players to engage with. Below is a list of the areas Tencent has revealed so far:

Fort Grenny

Northerners

Snow Lion Clan

Additional PvE content

20 new PvE bosses are being added to the game (Image via Tencent/Level Infinite)

Players with a preference for high-end PvE content will have plenty to do in Season 1. This update will bring with it four new dungeons and four new raids. Combined, these instanced content zones will feature 20 new bosses for players to defeat.

So far, Tencent has revealed two of the dungeons and one of the raids. The two dungeons are Glacier Cave Tree and Generous Donation, while the raid is called Grey Fog Citadel.

