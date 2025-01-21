Everything new in New World Aeternum Season 7: A primer for returning players

Season 7 of New World Aeternum, the Season of the Conquerors, will be introducing a new wave of content on the game. It will feature Seasonal Worlds with a PvP focus, new artifacts, a thrilling Outpost Rush map, and significant updates to M3 expeditions. If you are a veteran looking to restart playing the title or a beginner waiting for the best time to start this game, Season 7 is your chance.
In this article, we have shared everything that you can expect from Season 7 of New World Aeternum, the Season of the Conquerors.
What you can expect from Season 7 of New World Aeternum, the Season of the Conquerors?
The Season 7 of New World Aeternum will begin at 5:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. UTC) on January 21, 2025. Here’s everything you can expect from it:
Seasonal Worlds
Seasonal Worlds provides a brand-new, fast-paced experience with unique rules, challenges, and rewards. Here’s what you must know:
- Once you reach Level 15, you are automatically flagged for PvP.
- Special gear with powerful perks can be obtained, though be careful—these items drop upon death.
- At the end of the season, you can transfer your character to a permanent world of your choice.
New Outpost Rush Map: Coral Divide
Outpost Rush gets a major update with the introduction of the Coral Divide map in New World Aeternum:
- A deep trench divides the battlefield, creating new strategic opportunities.
- NPCs are located within the trench, adding another layer of complexity to the fight.
- Teams can construct bridges to open new paths, giving them a tactical advantage in battle.
M3 expedition upgrades coming in New World Aeternum
Season 7 brings significant changes to M3 expeditions, which offer challenging PvE content for endgame players:
- Use a single gear loadout for all M3 mutated expeditions.
- Seamlessly matchmake for M3 Expeditions, making it easier to join teams.
- Players will receive enhanced loot from expeditions, with better drops than ever before.
Several bug fixes are introduced, including:
- AI Movement Fixes: Problems like the Wind Chill interaction with Nereid are resolved.
- Targeting Issues: Fixed targeting issues for bosses like the Void Destroyer in Tempest Heart.
- Improved Mechanics: Enemy interactions and mechanics across all expeditions are now smoother.
New Artifacts
Season 7 introduces several powerful new Artifacts that bring exciting new options for character builds:
- Void Gauntlet: Fracture- Boosts healing and damage with Essence Rupture. (Unlock by defeating specific enemies in Glacial Tarn)
- Life Staff: Heceta- Reduces damage absorption but offers enhanced Light Touch after casting a Life Staff ability. (Complete the Heceta Canyon Questline)
- Ice Gauntlet: Otzi- Causes Frostburn, slowing and damaging enemies over time. (Found by defeating Frostbound Howler in Icewood Caverns)
- Fire Staff: Burnatator- Increases burn effects at the cost of damage. (Unlock by collecting Ember Flames in Scorched Dunes)
- Bow: Aconite- Increases damage to poisoned enemies. (Unlocked through the Venom Questline)
- Rapier: Dorgort’s Blade- Applies burn effects with heavy melee attacks. (Earned by defeating Dorgort in the Volcanic Lair)
- Earring: Justice- Automatically recharges healing potions after 20 hits. (Complete the Alchemist Trials in Forbidden Labs)
- Musket: Shrapnel- Causes enemies to bleed on headshots. (Earned by defeating the War Machine Captain in Ashen Barracks)
Seasonal events
Several in-game events will run during Season 7:
- Siege of Sulfur: Defend sandwurm eggs from Sulfur Elementals with a group of 10+ players.
- Legacy of Crassus: Battle Crassus and his minions for up-leveled rewards, with gear scores up to 700.
- Rabbit’s Revenge: Hunt corrupted rabbits for loot in this returning fan-favorite event.
Season Pass rewards
Unlock exclusive rewards through the Season 7 Pass, which includes both Free and Premium tracks:
Free Track:
- Hercyne-themed skins (tools, masks, tents)
- New artifacts: Otzi and Heceta
- Transmog Tokens, dyes, and consumables
Premium Track (20,000 Marks of Fortune):
- Everything from the Free Track
- Hercyne-themed weapon and armor skins
- Two new emotes
- Additional Transmog Tokens, rare resources, and boosters
Combat updates
Several key combat updates improve AI behaviour and overall gameplay:
- AI enemies are now more responsive to player actions like crawling, looting, and harvesting.
- Several issues were fixed, such as incorrect subtitle durations and AI movement problems, including for bosses like Corrupted Captain Thorpe and Boars.
- AI turning and behaviour have been smoothed to improve the player experience.
- The targeting issues for various bosses (e.g., Medusa, Shah Neshen) have been fixed.
Expedition and Outpost Rush fixes
Multiple adjustments are made to Expeditions and Outpost Rush:
Expedition Fixes:
- Resolved issues with bosses like Empress Zhou and Shah Neshen, ensuring smoother encounters.
- Fixed targeting and behaviour bugs for various enemies in expeditions.
Outpost Rush:
- Matchmaking: MMR now updates based on personal performance rather than wins/losses.
- New Buildable Wall (Bulwark): Added a defensive structure to create more tactical gameplay.
- Cleansing Elixir and Regen Potion: New items for strategic advantage in battle.
- Scoring Bonus: 25% bonus for fighting near capture points.
Other than these changes, there is a plethora of new bug fixes and quality-of-life changes that will be introduced with this update of New World Aeternum.