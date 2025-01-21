Everything new in New World Aeternum Season 7: A primer for returning players

Season 7 of New World Aeternum, the Season of the Conquerors, will be introducing a new wave of content on the game. It will feature Seasonal Worlds with a PvP focus, new artifacts, a thrilling Outpost Rush map, and significant updates to M3 expeditions. If you are a veteran looking to restart playing the title or a beginner waiting for the best time to start this game, Season 7 is your chance.

In this article, we have shared everything that you can expect from Season 7 of New World Aeternum, the Season of the Conquerors.

What you can expect from Season 7 of New World Aeternum, the Season of the Conquerors?

A new wave of content is coming to New World Aeternum (Image via Amazon Games)

The Season 7 of New World Aeternum will begin at 5:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. UTC) on January 21, 2025. Here’s everything you can expect from it:

Trending

Seasonal Worlds

Seasonal Worlds provides a brand-new, fast-paced experience with unique rules, challenges, and rewards. Here’s what you must know:

Once you reach Level 15, you are automatically flagged for PvP.

Special gear with powerful perks can be obtained, though be careful— these items drop upon death .

. At the end of the season, you can transfer your character to a permanent world of your choice.

Read more: Is it worth playing New World Aeternum in 2025?

New Outpost Rush Map: Coral Divide

Outpost Rush gets a major update with the introduction of the Coral Divide map in New World Aeternum:

A deep trench divides the battlefield, creating new strategic opportunities.

NPCs are located within the trench, adding another layer of complexity to the fight.

Teams can construct bridges to open new paths, giving them a tactical advantage in battle.

M3 expedition upgrades coming in New World Aeternum

Season 7 brings significant changes to M3 expeditions, which offer challenging PvE content for endgame players:

Use a single gear loadout for all M3 mutated expeditions.

Seamlessly matchmake for M3 Expeditions, making it easier to join teams.

Players will receive enhanced loot from expeditions, with better drops than ever before.

Several bug fixes are introduced, including:

AI Movement Fixes : Problems like the Wind Chill interaction with Nereid are resolved.

: Problems like the Wind Chill interaction with Nereid are resolved. Targeting Issues : Fixed targeting issues for bosses like the Void Destroyer in Tempest Heart.

: Fixed targeting issues for bosses like the Void Destroyer in Tempest Heart. Improved Mechanics: Enemy interactions and mechanics across all expeditions are now smoother.

New Artifacts

New events as well as improvements will be introduced in Season 7 (Image via Amazon Games)

Season 7 introduces several powerful new Artifacts that bring exciting new options for character builds:

Void Gauntlet: Fracture - Boosts healing and damage with Essence Rupture. (Unlock by defeating specific enemies in Glacial Tarn)

- Boosts healing and damage with Essence Rupture. (Unlock by defeating specific enemies in Glacial Tarn) Life Staff: Heceta - Reduces damage absorption but offers enhanced Light Touch after casting a Life Staff ability. (Complete the Heceta Canyon Questline)

- Reduces damage absorption but offers enhanced Light Touch after casting a Life Staff ability. (Complete the Heceta Canyon Questline) Ice Gauntlet: Otzi - Causes Frostburn, slowing and damaging enemies over time. (Found by defeating Frostbound Howler in Icewood Caverns)

- Causes Frostburn, slowing and damaging enemies over time. (Found by defeating Frostbound Howler in Icewood Caverns) Fire Staff: Burnatator - Increases burn effects at the cost of damage. (Unlock by collecting Ember Flames in Scorched Dunes)

- Increases burn effects at the cost of damage. (Unlock by collecting Ember Flames in Scorched Dunes) Bow: Aconite - Increases damage to poisoned enemies. (Unlocked through the Venom Questline)

- Increases damage to poisoned enemies. (Unlocked through the Venom Questline) Rapier: Dorgort’s Blade - Applies burn effects with heavy melee attacks. (Earned by defeating Dorgort in the Volcanic Lair)

- Applies burn effects with heavy melee attacks. (Earned by defeating Dorgort in the Volcanic Lair) Earring: Justice - Automatically recharges healing potions after 20 hits. (Complete the Alchemist Trials in Forbidden Labs)

- Automatically recharges healing potions after 20 hits. (Complete the Alchemist Trials in Forbidden Labs) Musket: Shrapnel- Causes enemies to bleed on headshots. (Earned by defeating the War Machine Captain in Ashen Barracks)

Seasonal events

Several in-game events will run during Season 7:

Siege of Sulfur : Defend sandwurm eggs from Sulfur Elementals with a group of 10+ players.

: Defend sandwurm eggs from Sulfur Elementals with a group of 10+ players. Legacy of Crassus : Battle Crassus and his minions for up-leveled rewards, with gear scores up to 700.

: Battle Crassus and his minions for up-leveled rewards, with gear scores up to 700. Rabbit’s Revenge: Hunt corrupted rabbits for loot in this returning fan-favorite event.

Season Pass rewards

Unlock exclusive rewards through the Season 7 Pass, which includes both Free and Premium tracks:

Free Track:

Hercyne-themed skins (tools, masks, tents)

New artifacts: Otzi and Heceta

Transmog Tokens, dyes, and consumables

Premium Track (20,000 Marks of Fortune):

Everything from the Free Track

Hercyne-themed weapon and armor skins

Two new emotes

Additional Transmog Tokens, rare resources, and boosters

Combat updates

Several key combat updates improve AI behaviour and overall gameplay:

AI enemies are now more responsive to player actions like crawling, looting, and harvesting.

Several issues were fixed, such as incorrect subtitle durations and AI movement problems, including for bosses like Corrupted Captain Thorpe and Boars.

AI turning and behaviour have been smoothed to improve the player experience.

The targeting issues for various bosses (e.g., Medusa, Shah Neshen) have been fixed.

Expedition and Outpost Rush fixes

Multiple adjustments are made to Expeditions and Outpost Rush:

Expedition Fixes:

Resolved issues with bosses like Empress Zhou and Shah Neshen, ensuring smoother encounters.

Fixed targeting and behaviour bugs for various enemies in expeditions.

Outpost Rush:

Matchmaking : MMR now updates based on personal performance rather than wins/losses.

: MMR now updates based on personal performance rather than wins/losses. New Buildable Wall (Bulwark) : Added a defensive structure to create more tactical gameplay.

: Added a defensive structure to create more tactical gameplay. Cleansing Elixir and Regen Potion : New items for strategic advantage in battle.

: New items for strategic advantage in battle. Scoring Bonus: 25% bonus for fighting near capture points.

Other than these changes, there is a plethora of new bug fixes and quality-of-life changes that will be introduced with this update of New World Aeternum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback