Is there going to be a Fallout 3 Remaster?

After rumors of an Oblivion Remastered were proven to be true, many Bethesda followers are also wondering whether Fallout 3 might get the same treatment. Microsoft-Zenimax, the current IP owners of Fallout, have almost certainly taken an identical modus operandi with its production: no official indication whatsoever that a modern Fallout 3 remake is happening.

However, lingering whispers from prominent leakers and evidence indicate that a Virtuos-made Fallout 3 Remaster is very real, and might see a shadow drop similar to Oblivion Remastered.

Why a Fallout 3 Remaster is almost certain

Fallout 3 would do just about as well as Oblivion in a reskinned UE5 bottle (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

To start with, we have very fundamental proof of plans for a Fallout 3 Remaster, straight from the horse's mouth. During the Microsoft vs FTC Leaks in September 2023, a year-on-year release projection revealed that a remaster of Fallout 3 was planned for FY 2024.

Trending

Naturally, that did not come to pass; nor have the release timelines predicted for other games on the same document.

However, it was a successful predictor of a number of confirmed titles - from a Starfield DLC to, of course, the Oblivion Remaster. While the timeline has shifted on all of these by a factor of months to several years, the credibility of this leaked report is beyond dispute.

While talking about the much-hyped Oblivion Remaster, many leakers and insiders have also chimed in on Fallout 3 Remaster. NateTheHate, a prominent insider who accurately predicted the Oblivion Remaster release window, does think Fallout 3 Remaster is real, but:

Expand Tweet

There are various other similar whispers, but as the nature of these leaks dictates, these are to be taken with a grain of salt.

What we can instead look at as a bigger crumb to follow is an accidental leak by Virtuos Technical Director, Oleksii Moskovchenko: his career timeline on the role included a "unannounced UE5 PS5/XSX/PC remake" in January 2025.

This is listed as a role in Virtuos Shanghai, the main quarter of the studio that wasn't fully involved in Oblivion Remastered. It was mostly Virtuos Paris (as now confirmed) who worked on that game. In other words, there's a good possibility that Virtuos Shanghai is the other wing juggling Fallout 3 Remaster development, and it has been in development for a while as we speak.

Given the timeline from the September 2023 Microsoft vs FTC leak, development on this Fallout 3 Remaster may have started after Oblivion's UE5 treatment. From that perspective, it makes sense that we might see it sometime in 2026 or 2027.

If this was not proof enough, the incentive to bring the Fallou 3 Remaster on the table is now greater than ever. With the success of Amazon's Fallout TV series, there was a massive player surge across all 3D Fallout games. The traffic of players visiting and revisiting these titles gave Nexusmods server issues over the weekends during the surge.

On the other side of that coin, we also have the massive success of Oblivion Remastered. With a non-existent marketing campaign propped up by community-driven speculation and leak-based hype, Virtuos' first swing at remastering a Bethesda classic resulted in 4 million sales by the end of April 2025.

Putting the two together, rumors Fallout 3 Remaster actually carries more weight than dreams of an Oblivion UE5 remake did by this time last year.

Meanwhile, if you want to dive back into Fallout 3, or pick it up for the first time with a fresher coat of paint, the Capital Wasteland project is something to look at. This community-driven team has already redone the Point Lookout DLC in Fallout 4's more modern Creation Engine, and The Pitt is going to be next.

Stay tuned for more Gaming news and updates on Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More