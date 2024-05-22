Fallout 76: Best quest order to follow for smooth progression

Fallout 76 is a massive game and progressing through its vast set of main missions could be overwhelming if you don’t have a clear strategy. Mix in the online elements and chances become high that you will run around its wasteland, having no idea what to do and where to go next.

If you are planning to play Fallout 76 Solo, tackling the main story quests is your best bet for gaining exp. However, Fallout 76 is an open-world game that lets you approach every quest in any sequence you want. But some quests can be harder than others and may need a higher-level character to complete.

That’s why we have sequenced all the main quests, to facilitate a much smoother progression.

Best Fallout 76 quest order

Squad up or go solo in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Chapter 1: The Forest

Reclamation Day: Exit Vault 76 after 25 years to reclaim the Wasteland. Meet the first new arrivals outside the vault entrance. Wayward Souls: Check out the isolated cabin west of Vault 76 near the Wayward bar and restaurant. Hunter for Hire: Help the Miss-Nanny robot Rose with some tasks to get the lie of the land. This is a 3-part quest. First Contact: Travel to the town of Flatwoods and pick up the Overseer's first log entry from the church. Thirst Things First and Second Helpings: Lend a hand to the struggling survivors in Flatwoods by purifying water and gathering food supplies. The Free Radicals: Head to the nearby Relay Tower EM-B1-27 and activate it, fighting off feral ghouls. Duchess' Mission: Find the missing human allies of the AI Duchess in the town of Summersville to the east. This is a 2-part quest chain. Crane's Treasure: Unravel the mystery of the legendary Ferdinando Crane and his treasure stash.

Chapter 2: The Toxic Valley

The Mayor of Grafton: Travel to the town of Grafton and assist the self-appointed mayor, in exploring the area. Bureau of Tourism: Tour the highlights of the Toxic Valley region in a 4-part quest from the Clarksburg Shooting Club. Cold Case: Investigate and solve a decades-old cold case involving the Grafton Dam. Pioneer Scouts: Join up with the youth Pioneer Scouts at Camp Lewis and earn some merit badges.

Make the wasteland your playground (Image via Bethesda)

Chapter 3: The Ash Heap

Inoculation: Revisit Sutton and get inoculated against the Scorched Plague. The Motherlode: Delve into the dangerous Hornwright Industrial HQ in Charleston. The Fire Breathers: Help the remaining members of the Charleston Fire Department. Personal Matters: Follow clues leading to the harsh work camp at Rollins Labor Camp. Garraham Mining: Activate the massive Garraham Mining Excavator weapon after gathering sufficient materials.

Chapter 4: The Savage Divide

Order of Mysteries: Get initiated into the secretive Order of Mysteries cult at Riverside Manor. This is a multi-part quest line. Rose's Signal: Tune into and track down Rose's radio signal broadcasting from Whitespring Resort. Top of the World: Investigate the bizarre happenings at the exclusive Top of the World resort. The Missing Link: Retrieve the crucial uplink module needed to infiltrate Scorched communications, working across multiple locations.

Feel free to start any side or optional quests in your preferred order. Also, there is no ‘correct’ order to play Fallout 76 — you can go at any pace you want. Our quest order only offers an optimal route to ensure maximum immersion and smooth progression.