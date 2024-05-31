Fallout 76: Lesser Devil locations and guide to defeat them

Cryptids in Fallout 76 are a very interesting mystery. These special monsters spawn in various locations on the wasteland and have a very foggy backstory. Among them, Lesser Devils are the most intriguing because they are not ordinary cryptids but the offspring of the Jersey Devil.

Fallout 76 takes a lot of inspiration from various folklore and legends in the US. The Jersey Devil is one of them. Introduced in Expeditions: Atlantic City update. This creature is extremely ferocious and can kill you in a blink if you aren’t careful enough. The monster may be smaller than Deathclaws, but it can be far more dangerous than them.

Lesser Devil locations in Fallout 76

Make big money by killing big game (Image via Bethesda)

Lesser Devils may be nightmare-inducing creatures, but in the world of apocalypse, these entities are a great way of making money. The monsters' blood, when distilled, makes an incredibly potent, highly addictive, and extremely rare narcotic, which is a favorite among the upper class of Atlantic City.

You can find some Lesser Devils in these locations:

There are two Lesser Devils on Quentino's Night Club's roof that can be spotted during the Expedition mission Tax Evasion . From the Vertibird landing pad, take the walkway going south, toward Quentino's. After that, cross the Nuka-Cola billboard to get to the nightclub's roof.

. From the Vertibird landing pad, take the walkway going south, toward Quentino's. After that, cross the Nuka-Cola billboard to get to the nightclub's roof. The America's Playground update introduced Lesser Devils as well, who can be seen in the flooded city center. While wandering freely to the city center and during the Expedition task The Human Condition , they are primarily seen in the residential plaza where you can find the shattered monument and Fontina d'Aosta.

, they are primarily seen in the residential plaza where you can find the shattered monument and Fontina d'Aosta. In the quest Sins of the Father, Lesser Devils will appear in the Jersey Devil boss encounter.

How to beat Lesser Devils in Fallout 76?

Get ready to kill some Devils (Image via Bethesda)

Beating Lesser Devils in Fallout 76 may be tough, but it’s not complex. They are giant damage sponges, who can be effectively put down with heavy and consistent firepower. Lesser Devils don’t have any long-range attacks, so maintaining distance is your best bet. Bring out a Mini-gun and pop some Jet and Psychobuffs, then empty your magazine pointing at them.

Their attacks can induce “staggering” debuff, so don’t go near them too often. If you don’t have a long-range build, spam VATS as often as you can, get your hits in, and run away. Rinse and repeat until they're dead.

