Fellowship: Beginner tips and tricks

Exploring Dungeons in Fellowship with friends is the name of the game, but going in blind can often lead to dispointing adventures. After all, with the goal being to get as much loot as possible (without dying, that is), knowing what to do as a completely beginner is essential to survival.
That being said, here a few tips and tricks you can make use of to ensure your opening hours of Fellowship is not met with hardship.
Beginner tips and tricks to help you on your adventures in Fellowship
Know your Hero
There are three classes/types of Heroes in Fellowship: Tanks, Healers, and DPS. This follows the typical lineup, and each class does exactly what its suppose to do. Tanks can absod hits, Healers can keep the party alive, and DPS aka Damage Dealers are glass cannons that are good at taking down enemies.
Based on your prefered playstyle or role you've assumed in the party, knowing how your Hero works is going to make a lot of difference. There are currently two Tanks, five DPS, and two Healers avaiialbe to choose from.
You should try out all of the Fellowship Hereos before settling for one that you'd like to master or at least get the hand off properly. Lastly, depending on which Hero you choose, you will have to balance teamplay accordingly.
Remember to save at checkpoints
As you explore Dungeons, you will come across Campfires (the universal symbol for resting in video games). These are not just for show, but serve a functional purpose. When you interact with them, you can manually save progress in a manner of speaking. If you should perish while exploring, you will respawn at the Campfire you interacted with. Keep in mind to save as often as possible at these checkpoints.
Scrap whatever you don't need for money and upgrade what you need regularly
As you go on adventures and gain loot, eventually, you're inventory will be filled to the brim with items, some of which will not be desireable. Rather than tossing them out, you can sell them at the Artificer, who is located at the Stronghold. Drag and drop items you want to scrap and you will be compensated for with money. Just be sure to double-check what you're getting rid off, as some items are worth keeping.
On that note, with the money you get from scrapping what you don't need, you can put that to good use by upgrading gear that you intend to you. This will not just give you an edge in combat, but ensure you survive the toughest of battle in Fellowship.
Get a Mount
In Fellowship, traversing Dungeons can be time consuming. Having to walk will be an ordeal. For this reason, getting a Mount is a good idea. They can be found in Stables in the Stronghold. When equppied, they will allow you to fast-travel, in a manner of speaking, speeding up the Dungeon crawl.
Be vigilant when facing off against Bosses
At the end of Dungeons, you will encounter Bosses. These powerful entities are a real challenge even for a group of seasoned explorers. They tend to have AOE attacks that are rather detrimental and can sometimes spush you off the edge (quite literally).
For this reason, when facing Bosses, approach them with caution. Don't rush like in like Leeroy Jenkins, but rather forumate a plan of attack. The best way to approach Bosses is to make use of the Tank. They'll be able to withstand hits and abosb damage, letting DPS Heroes focus on inflicting damage on the Boss. As for the Healers, they will have to pay attention to the Tank's health to ensure they don't periosh.