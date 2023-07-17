Final Fantasy 14 server downtime today (July 17): Maintenance schedule for patch 6.45

The Final Fantasy 14 servers will be temporarily taken down today, July 17, 2023, as Square Enix will be looking to introduce the 6.45 patch update to the servers. The downtime is expected to be a pretty long one as along with patching in the new set of changes, the MMORPG will also be conducting a scheduled server maintenance.

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.45 will be introducing a good deal of side activities and content to the MMO. However, some of the biggest highlights of the update will be the new Variant Dungeons that have been one of the most anticipated additions to the game this month.

Below is the complete maintenance schedule for FF 14 patch 6.45.

When are the Final Fantasy 14 servers going down today (July 17) for patch 6.45?

FINAL FANTASY XIV @FF_XIV_EN more day until our next blue mage update!



Expand your arsenal of flashy spells and show them off in new stages of the Masked Carnivale! more day until our next blue mage update!Expand your arsenal of flashy spells and show them off in new stages of the Masked Carnivale!

The FF 14 servers will be taken offline today, July 17, 2023, at 9 PM PDT. The downtime will be worldwide, the game will be made unavailable for all players at this time irrespective of the region that they are in.

When are the Final Fantasy 14 servers coming back online with patch 6.45?

The server downtime is expected to be for around 6 hours, and the MMORPG will be made available for all players on July 18, 2023, at 3:00 AM PDT, according to Square Enix’s official announcement.

However, completion time is subject to change, and the maintenance period can be longer depending on how well the pathing process is going.

All services that will be affected by Final Fantasy 14’s July 17 server downtime

FINAL FANTASY XIV @FF_XIV_EN



Look forward to (somehow) even more Hildibrand adventures, arriving in days! What is our inspector extraordinaire cooking this time...?Look forward to (somehow) even more Hildibrand adventures, arriving indays!

When the FF14 servers will be taken down later today, along with not being able to access the MMO, the following services will also be affected according to the official announcement post:

Data Center Travel will be suspended 30 minutes before maintenance begins and will be unavailable until maintenance has ended.

Some “FINAL FANTASY XIV Companion App” features will be unavailable until maintenance has ended.

Any duty recorder data recorded prior to this maintenance can no longer be replayed after this maintenance.

Along with the above, some Mog Station services will also be suspended 30-minutes before the servers are officially taken down for maintenance:

Home World Transfer Service

Character Renaming Service

Item code/Gift code entry

As mentioned, the downtime is expected to be around 6 hours, however, it can extend further depending on how well maintenance goes.