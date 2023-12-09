Final Fantasy 14 Starlight Celebration details, rewards, and more

Holiday events are a Final Fantasy 14 specialty that the warriors of light can participate in while venturing across Eorzea. These events have unique storylines, game modes, and rewards. With the holiday season right around the corner, players can look forward to the Starlight Celebration seasonal event in the title.

The events are based on real-life festivals, like Saint's Wake for Halloween and Starlight Celebration for Christmas. However, the developers went the extra mile to create lore around them that aligns with the game's universe, making it more immersive.

Here's a look at the details and rewards for the Starlight Celebration seasonal event in Final Fantasy 14.

Final Fantasy 14 Starlight Celebration start date and ending

Expand Tweet

Starlight Celebration in Final Fantasy is a seasonal event that will begin on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. GMT/7:00 p.m. AEDT. Like other holiday events in the title, it will last for half of the month and will end on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 2:59 p.m. GMT/January 1, 2024, at 1:59 a.m. AEDT.

Your character must be Level 15 on any of the combat jobs to participate in the Starlight Celebration. You will also need access to the Gridania capital city, which can be unlocked by progressing through the main storyline. After meeting these requirements, you can travel to Old Gridania (coordinates X:10.2, Y:9.4) and speak to the Bearded Lady in the Santa Claus outfit to start this event.

You will go through a short series of quests that can result in a FATE or a completely new activity, as each year's event varies in its storyline. Completing it will mark an end to the Final Fantasy 14 Starlight Celebration seasonal event.

You will receive various unique rewards by completing the Starlight Celebration seasonal event. The event's questline is repeatable, so you can grind it to earn currencies and purchase rewards that were available during the previous iterations of this event.

Final Fantasy 14 Starlight Celebration rewards

You can acquire the following rewards from the Starlight Celebration seasonal event:

Armor

Unorthodox Saint's Cap

Unorthodox Saint's Halfrobe

Unorthodox Saint's Gloves

Unorthodox Saint's Bottoms

Unorthodox Saint's Longboots

Item

Illuminated Topiary Chocobo

The Unorthodox Saint's Armor is the Santa Claus outfit that the quest characters can be seen wearing. You can place them in the glamor chest and use the glamor system to apply this set's appearance on your character without having to equip them. Seeing players wearing the Santa outfit while battling in PvP combat will be a treat.

The Illuminated Topiary Chocobo is an outdoor furnishing item in Final Fantasy 14. It's a tree in the shape of the title's adorable mascot, Chocobos, decorated with lighting, which can be placed outside your house.

In addition, you can purchase the items from the previous iteration of this event from the Starlight supplier.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Final Fantasy 14.