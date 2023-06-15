Frostburn in Diablo 4: How to get, unique effects, Affixes and more 

Frostburn in Diablo 4 is a unique set of gloves that allows you to freeze opponents after delivering a Lucky Hit. This unique item is especially useful for those interested in creating a multi-elemental build for their characters. The Frostburn gloves offer a distinctive bonus to the wearer’s attacks. When the freezing effect is triggered, enemies will be temporarily frozen and immobilized for a few seconds.

This effect can prove immensely advantageous in combat situations, allowing you to gain the upper hand by temporarily immobilizing your foes.

Item type: Gloves

Class: For all classes

In this guide, we will delve into how to procure the item, its Affixes, and the potential characters that can use this intriguing item.

How to obtain the Frostburn in Diablo 4?

As of this writing, specific information regarding the drop location or acquisition method for Frostburn gloves is unavailable in Diablo 4. However, unique items like Frostburn are expected to start dropping as loot after reaching World Tier 3, which corresponds to the Nightmare difficulty.

To unlock World Tier 3, you must complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon at World Tier 2. Furthermore, players progressing to World Tier 4 can expect more new items to crop up. This includes potentially powerful versions of the Frostburn as well.

Therefore, it is essential to keep progressing through the game and unlocking higher difficulty settings to increase your chances of obtaining better quality gear such as the Frostburn.

List of Affixes for the Frostburn in Diablo 4

Affixes are unique buffs that you can install in your gears (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, item Affixes are particular buffs that automatically roll onto gears as you acquire more loot. They provide strength, resistance, and elemental advantages, shaping your character’s build in the process.

Magic and Rare gears can have multiple Affixes within limits, while legendary items like the Frostburn have a fixed number of predetermined Affixes. These play a crucial role in character customization and progression. Here are the fixed Affixes for the Frostburn in Diablo 4:

Affix 1: Critical Strike chance

Affix 2: Cold damage

Affix 3: Freeze duration

Affix 4: Lucky Hit: Chance to restore primary resources

The Frostburn gloves can be equipped on all classes and are a tantalizing option, especially for Sorceresses seeking versatility in their elemental build.

That’s all when it comes to learning about the intriguing item Frostburn.

Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for more related content on Diablo IV and to stay updated with the gaming world.

Poll : 0 votes