Guild Wars 2 reveals Visions of Eternity expansion, with new area, Elite Specializations, release date, and more

ArenaNet has unveiled Visions of Eternity, the newest expansion for Guild Wars 2. The year-long saga will delve into a fresh area in Tyria, named Castora, with visually stunning flora and fauna, revamped Skimmer mount skills, nine new Elite Specializations, Legendary Gear, endgame encounters, Homestead, and much more.

While, as of this writing, much hasn't been revealed about the story, it's at least clear that the Tyrian Alliance is facing off against some of the smartest adversaries in the game.

For the first time since Living World Season 4, the Inquest faction of the Asura is taking the center stage, obviously up to some nefarious schemes, given their ambition to understand and control the fabled Eternal Alchemy.

Everything we know so far about Guild Wars 2: Visions of Eternity

Visions of Eternity had been teased back when the last chapter of Guild Wars 2's extremely well-received Janthir Wilds expansion, Absolution, launched on June 3. Since then, ArenaNet began teasing different images that resemble icons for future Elite Specializations, accompanied by a countdown.

New area: Castora

The announcement trailer and subsequent forum post explained in detail what players can expect to experience in Castora. The island of Castora is quite possibly a completely new zone in Tyria, which has little to no references in both Guild Wars 2 and its prequel.

From what has been hinted, it's a focal point of Tyria's key energies, which opens up a lot of past storyline references.

The island of Castora is as beautiful as it is dangerous (Image via ArenaNet)

The flora and fauna in Castora have been inundated with these energies, evolving them with new abilities and stark visual changes. The Inquest is set on harvesting said energies to research and exploit the Eternal Alchemy. These will set up the new adventures for the heroes of Tyria.

In Visions of Eternity, players will have access to four new maps, with two arriving in the first chapter, similar to Janthir Wilds and Secrets of the Obscure. There aren't any details about any encounters yet, but hopefully, there'll be more meta events to dig our teeth into.

The Skimmer mount will also be refined and given fresh abilities, similar to how the Warclaw was revamped in Janthir Wilds.

Drilling into the earth is very much the Inquest M.O. (Image via ArenaNet)

New Pursuits: Relics, Legendary Gear, and more

These encounters will bring more rewards into the picture, beginning with new Legendary gear — three weapons, a ring, an accessory, and finally, the long-requested Legendary Aquabreather. Wizard's Vault will also bring goodies. Furthermore, fresh Relics and gear pieces will be introduced in the game to expand build diversity.

New Power: Elite Specializations

Visions of Eternity is bringing back Elite Specializations. These are specialized variants of the traits and skills that give classes their identity. In Visions of Eternity, each class will receive a new Elite Specialization, potentially giving them access to a novel weapon.

The highlights of the preview are the return of Paladin and Ritualist, the introduction of a Bard-esque specialization, and potentially a summoner-focused specialization for Elementalists. A preview event to test out the new Elite Specializations will start on July 20 and continue until July 27.

Finally, another MMO brings the Bard, with some much-needed Purple touch (Image via ArenaNet)

Gameplay expansions: Homestead, Convergences, Raids, and Fractals

Visions of Eternity will expand the Homestead feature introduced in Janthir Wilds. Players will be able to create templates to switch between two Homesteads. Visions of Eternity will also diversify the endgame encounters by introducing a new Fractal, a Convergence encounter, and a Raid with two encounters.

All of these encounters will have a Challenge mode, and the Raid will have an additional Legendary mode.

Beyond the expansion, the game will go through major changes in the upcoming year. In 2026, ArenaNet plans to unify and simplify the Raids and Strikes. Given that both are 10-player encounters, it's been long enough that group content be brought under one banner.

Furthermore, ArenaNet also plans to introduce fashion templates into the game to provide a layer of customization for players.

Build a new home, away from the mountains of Janthir (Image via ArenaNet)

Release date, prices, and more

Visions of Eternity will release on October 28, 2025. The expansion comes in three variants, namely, Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate, with distinct tiers of rewards. The Standard Edition will offer players the complete expansion, a Shared Inventory Slot, and a level-80 boost for a price tag of $24.99.

The Deluxe Edition will offer everything from the Standard Edition, with the addition of an Additional Character Slot, the Castoran Tentacle Skimmer skin, the Fairy Dust Gathering Tools (Infinite), and an Identity Repair Kit. This pack costs $49.99.

Finally, the Ultimate Edition will comprise everything the Deluxe variant offers and an additional 4000 gems to spend in-game, for a price tag of $74.99.

