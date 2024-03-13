"Have you ever seen a sad Jetragon?": Palworld player captures an emotional moment with their Pal

Palworld Pals have wonderfully animated features, and their faces can often be seen expressing a myriad of emotions. While it is fun and adventurous to catch new entities in this unique survival title, nurturing them requires a lot of work. After all, this game is not about being a tyrannical human with a need to "catch 'em all."

You'll come across a lot of Palworld mechanics on your journey, but not all of them are apparent or in your face. For instance, this game has a mental health mechanic that greatly influences the mood of Pals in the wild and at your base, determining their productivity in making resources.

The mental health of a creature can often lead to changes in its facial expressions at times. But the game works in such a way that you tend to miss these alterations, but they aren’t non-existent. This was brought to the community’s notice by a Palworld player, u/KerbodynamicX, who posted a picture of their Jetragon and said:

“Have you ever seen a sad Jetragon?”

It looks like this player witnessed first-hand how expressive Pals can be in this game. Seeing such a feature for the first time can be surprising just like it was for us.

Palworld player shares an emotional Jetragon with the community

In the Reddit post made by u/KerbodynamicX, we can see a very upset Jetragon, along with the player, in the frame. The original poster does not provide us with any context as to what might have made this legendary Pal in Palworld so sad in the first place.

Oftentimes, if you leave a creature working at your base ignored for a prolonged period of time, it can get stressed. It might even injure itself or get depressed due to excessive neglect. That could be what happened with this u/KerbodynamicX's Jetragon.

However, we cannot see the top right box that usually shows the status of Pals at your base. So, we cannot claim that this player has actually been neglecting the creature in the photo posted on the r/Palworld subreddit.

Reddit user, u/RubyWeapon07, left a funny comment, saying that the expression on Jetragon’s face is not exactly sadness. They seemed curious to know what had happened to the Pal. u/RubyWeapon07 also asked why u/KerbodynamicX had cropped the picture, wondering what they could be hiding from the community.

This comment was followed by a hilarious edit of the original picture made by Reddit user u/RainierxWolfcastle. This image might be deemed as suggestive and sees Jetragon blushing. The people who interacted with this post seemed to love this edit.

There were other players who were trying to offer possible reasons for why Jetragon looks as sad as it is in the main post. u/Ulmaguest suggested that the Pal could be suffering from ulcers, fractures, or could be weakened from working too much.

We came across a lot of responses hinting at inappropriate acts performed by u/KerbodynamicX on their Jetragon. We are aware that such actions cannot be done in Palworld, but we can’t help but smile at the thought process of these players.