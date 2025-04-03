Havenhold, multiplayer survival sandbox based on 14-day resets, announces first Closed Beta

Havenhold is an upcoming multiplayer survival sandbox title and will soon allow more players in via a Closed Beta Test. Set in a world inspired by East Asia, players will attempt to find themselves on top of Kunlun Mountain. To keep the challenge going, the game resets on a regular basis, with a few carryovers from previous cyclical seasons. It’s an interesting prospect, and it won’t be long before players can get hands on for themselves.

Ad

Already in Early Access on Steam, fans of survival sandbox titles will want to give Havenhold a try when the Closed Beta Test begins on April 17, 2025 at 10 am PDT. It all sounds exciting, as players harness primordial powers, explore ruins, dungeons and temples, and pick up powerful gear in their bid to become the strongest.

Havenhold kicks off a Closed Beta Test for players in April 2025

Havenhold, an upcoming title from Wolfpack Games, will kick off its Closed Beta Test on April 17, 2025. Those interested can sign up for it on its Steam Page. Every 14 days, the survival sandbox title will reset, allowing players to keep the Skills and Items they accrued this time with them. That makes it also kind of feel like a roguelite, or at least, inspired by that genre.

Ad

Trending

Ad

One of the features also reminds us of Dune Awakening — the cyclical reset reminds us of the upcoming survival game’s Coriolis Storms, which will force a reset on the harsh world of Arrakis. This should keep the game’s action fresh and fast-paced, with the intensity only ramping up further as the last days of a cycle draw near.

In Havenhold, players are descendants of the Taichu Order, a group of warrior monks who can use the power of Spirit Binding and utilize the transformative power of Primordial Spirits. Players will explore dungeons, temples and various ruins to uncover powerful weapons, armor, and perhaps most important of all, ability scrolls, which allow them to unlock deadly new combat techniques.

Ad

Intense boss battles await at the higher levels of Kunlun Mountains, which will encourage players to work together in these more dangerous locations. However, the teamwork won’t last forever — as the last days of a cycle show up, players will need to complete to see who lasts as the proverbial king of the mountain.

The premise is interesting, that’s for sure. If you’re interested in checking it out, just head over to the game’s Steam profile and sign up for the closed beta test by selecting Join the Havenhold Playtest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback