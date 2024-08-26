How to avoid PvP in Once Human

While many players enjoy the thrill of PvP in Once Human, others like the character progression and storyline that lead to epic boss battles. Recognizing this, Starry Studio designed two Seasonal Scenarios at launch: Evolution's Call (PvP server) and Manibus (PvE server). However, this doesn't entirely prevent PvE players from engaging in some PvP action if they choose to, or vice versa.

That said, players might still want to know how to completely avoid PvP in Once Human, whether they are in PvP or PvE servers.

How to opt out of PvP in Once Human?

You can opt-in Chaos: Madness State in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

PvP in Once Human is entirely opt-in, regardless of whether you are on a PvE or PvP server. Even though the primary focus of a PvP scenario is player combat, you can still choose to participate or avoid it entirely. This system means you won't have to worry about being randomly killed by another player when you aren't expecting it.

PvP events are the only way to acquire the Sproutlet currency in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

In a PvE server, there are two ways to engage in PvP: participating in certain Public Crisis Events or flagging your character. Events like Cargo Scramble and Highway Pursuit, where you earn the Sproutlet currency, are game modes that allow PvP in designated areas.

These events also exist on PvP servers, but there are more options available there. So, to avoid PvP in Once Human, you can simply choose not to participate in these events.

Alternatively, you can flag your character for PvP by holding P on your keyboard. This puts your character in a Chaos: Madness State with a timer, allowing you to engage with others who have also opted for this state. If another player opts into PvP and you choose not to, there's nothing they can do to force you into combat.

On PvP servers, the same rules and game modes apply as on PvE servers, with a few additional activities. These include PvP zones on the map where players typically farm Stardust Source and engage in combat, as well as Stronghold Wars, a 12-player Guild vs. Guild event.

There are also Chaotic Cortexes, which you can use for Territory Purification to earn extra Starchrom in Once Human, but doing so will flag you for PvP, making your base vulnerable to raids by other players.

However, as mentioned, all these activities are opt-in, and you can easily avoid them if you prefer.

