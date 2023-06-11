How to beat Mother's Judgement in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 presents a gloomy setting and highly challenging missions where strategic decision-making is essential. As the levels progress, they become increasingly difficult and unpredictable, emphasizing the need for players to upgrade their gear and weapons consistently. It is essential to regularly enhance your weapons and equipment and level up your character to effectively battle against some of the game's formidable bosses.

In Diablo 4, you will encounter various formidable enemies and bosses, each possessing distinct abilities. While some can be overcome through straightforward tactics, others require observation of the environment and precise timing to effectively counter their devastating assaults.

Certain bosses in Diablo 4 employ rapid and complex attacks that can be confusing to analyze at first glance.

One such boss is Mother's Judgement, who utilizes potent lightning strikes requiring swift evasive actions. However, defeating her becomes more manageable once you familiarize yourself with her moves and the timing of her attacks.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to successfully defeat Mother's Judgement in your initial encounter.

How to easily beat Mother's Judgement in Diablo 4

Whispers from the Past Quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, Mother's Judgement will be encountered during the Whispers from the Past Quest. The battle becomes particularly challenging due to the limited space available.

The lightning strikes form a circular pattern around the area (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The confined area makes navigating more difficult, especially when Mother's Judgement unleashes powerful red lightning strikes. These strikes form a circular pattern around the area, requiring you to be extremely cautious while avoiding them.

Powerful red lightning projectiles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you approach Mother's Judgement closely, she will unleash powerful red lightning projectiles. Before doing so, she marks the spot you are standing on with a circular red marker. Therefore, exercise caution and be aware of this attack when engaging in close combat with her.

Move in a circular path (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The most efficient method to handle her lightning strikes is to move in a circular path. This involves identifying and implementing a consistent pattern that guarantees avoidance of being struck.

After resetting your Cooldown, engage in a close encounter with her and unleash aggressive attacks. When you notice that your Cooldown is gradually replenishing, seize the opportunity to evade her attacks.

She will also deploy diminutive yellow projectiles towards you (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Attempt to initiate a series of forceful assaults at the beginning of the battle, followed by a strategic emphasis on evading her counterattacks. Remember that as you execute Red Lightning Strikes, she will deploy diminutive yellow projectiles that do not cause significant harm. Still, it is crucial to prioritize evading these small projectile assaults.

Once you carefully analyze her offensive moves, your strategy for defeating her will become more straightforward. Focus on dodging her attacks and unleashing powerful strikes.

