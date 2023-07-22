How to change the World of Warcraft text bubble size?

Chat Bubbles in the World of Warcraft are the little text bubbles that pop up when you type something in the chats. By default, these chat bubbles have a black background, but with various modifications, you can change how they look in the game. These will work with every UI and even in Garrisons, Dungeons, Raids, and anywhere you can think of.

You can completely remove the background or whatever style you want in the game. In this article, we will go through the step-by-step process of how you can change the World of Warcraft text bubble size.

Guide on how to change the text bubble size in the World of Warcraft?

The World of Warcraft is still a popular MMORPG, even in 2023. However, players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the chat bubble UI. The chat bubbles cannot be changed by using add-ons; it will keep showing you the same errors that add-ons cannot be used with Garrisons and dungeons.

The default chat bubble with a border and opaque background can annoy the players sometimes, as it clusters up on top of your character's head. It may even cover your health bar and does not allow you to see how much life you gain or lose.

Visit the Tukui site and go to the drive link (Image via Yeti Shorts)

To change the chat bubble, you have to visit the 'tukui' website and click on the drive link present at the bottom of the page. You will find a zip file there which you have to download. Now follow the steps below to alter your chat bubbles.

Extract the files (Image via Yeti Shorts)

Once you have downloaded the zip file, extract all the folders you want in a separate folder. Now open the World of Warcraft folder and the _retail_ folder. Open the Interface folder and create a new folder named Tooltips if you do have that available in your system already. Open the Tooltips folder. Drag and drop the '.BLP' files from the folder of the chat style that you want to use in the game.

Now, all you have to do is restart World of Warcraft, go to your Garrison, and type something in the chat. The modified chat bubble will be visible above your character's head.

Chat Bubble Style Disabled (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If it is still not working in your system, go to the game menu and click on ElvUI. Make sure that the chat bubble style is disabled in your system. If it is not done, the game will think you are using the default Blizzard chat bubble style instead of the one you installed. This style can be used in any gameplay mode, such as PvP battles, raids, dungeons, etc.

