How to clear the Ruins of Qara-Yisu stronghold in Diablo 4?

The Ruins of Qara-Yisu stronghold is located in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4, and it’s one of the harder challenges you can potentially face. Strongholds are typically normal regions that have become infested with enemies, and your job is simple – get rid of them. In many ways, strongholds are a mix between open-world dungeons and side quests. While clearing them might not always be mandatory, you have enough incentives to undertake the extra grind.

The first step towards clearing the Ruins of Qara-Yisu stronghold will be to find it in Diablo 4. Once found, you’ll have to carefully plan how to clear all the creeps in this region. While you can play as you want, it’s always more convenient to understand the upcoming boss.

Where to find the Ruins of Qara-Yisu stronghold in Diablo 4?

As mentioned earlier, you must travel to the Dry Steppes region.

Head north-west from Nevesk until you reach Pallid Glade.

First, turn south and then to the west to get to The Accursed Wastes. This region surrounds the Ruins of Qara-Yisu stronghold, with multiple entry points.

Clearing this stronghold involves two tasks:

Destroying the Infernal Spires

Defeating Utulku

The first task requires you to head toward the middle of the map, and you’ll come across a bridge connecting two elevated areas. As you approach the bridge, a mysterious voice will start taunting you, starting the objective of finding and clearing three Infernal Spires.

Finding the Infernal Spires shouldn’t be difficult, as they’re indicated on the Diablo 4 map by a red skull. However, you’ll find elite enemies around all three spires, so be careful with your attacks and mana.

How to defeat Utulku in the Ruins of Qara-Yisu stronghold in Diablo 4?

The mysterious voice taunting you is none other than a fallen shaman who goes by the name of Utulku. At first, you’ll have to manage a few inferior enemies before taking on the boss himself. Despite being a boss, Utulku is quite easy to deal with and has three main type of attacks.

The Triple Blood Star : A ranged attack that shoots three projectiles that are difficult to avoid. However, the projectiles are quite slow and don’t do a significant amount of damage.

: A ranged attack that shoots three projectiles that are difficult to avoid. However, the projectiles are quite slow and don’t do a significant amount of damage. Lightning Storm : Another ranged attack which does area-based damage with lightning strikes. The main way to avoid taking too much damage is by not standing in a single area and focusing on the targeting reticles.

: Another ranged attack which does area-based damage with lightning strikes. The main way to avoid taking too much damage is by not standing in a single area and focusing on the targeting reticles. Bilenfields: Utulku also summons Bilenfields – creatures who will certainly be a major hindrance in your Diablo 4 journey. While they’re not very threatening alone, many of them can become quite tricky to deal with.

The best tactic against Utulku is to be mobile and take care of the Bilenfields. After defeating the boss, head southwest to the Wanderer’s Shrine. You will be rewarded with a total of 120 Renown for your efforts to clear the Ruins of Qara-Yisu stronghold in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes