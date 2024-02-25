How to complete The Arms of Night in Skull and Bones

The Arms of Night in Skull and Bones refers to a Contract that has players recovering Admiral Rahma’s contraband weapons from the DMC. This quest is rather complex and is divided into multiple stages, each with its own objectives and battles. As this is a Main Contract in Skull and Bones, it is highly recommended to prioritize it over others.

Read on to learn more about The Arms of Night in Skull and Bones, with a general walkthrough and list of rewards in the section below.

Full walkthrough of The Arms of Night in Skull and Bones

A detailed walkthrough of The Arms of Night in Skull and Bones is provided below, across a total of four sections:

Meet Rahma and hijack the DMC transport for contraband

Meeting Rahma (Image via YouTube/OnGame MultiGaming)

To begin the quest, first head to Rahma’s Residence at the Telok Penjarah. Once within the residence, speak with her to begin the Contract. The Arms of Night Contract marker should now be visible on your in-game map.

Set sail to the location and intercept the DMC transport. Once the target is within your sights, engage in battle. Make sure to stock up on ammunition and repair kits, as this will be a tough fight. Board or destroy the ship to proceed to the next section.

Go through Kinckel’s Scheme to learn more

Kincel's Scheme can be found within your Inventory (Image via YouTube/OnGame MultiGaming)

Next, open up your Inventory. Select the “Kinckel’s Scheme” Contract Item and read it to proceed further. A new objective marker should be added to your in-game map.

Search for Rahma’s contraband weapons

Location of the contraband (Image via YouTube/OnGame MultiGaming)

Head toward the East Indies section of the game, as indicated by the in-game screenshot above. To proceed with The Arms of Night in Skull and Bones, set sail until you reach the marker on the Naga Coast.

There will be a barrage of ships ready to ambush you at this particular location. Deal with the ships quickly and disembark at the Necropolis. Finally, head to the marked region to grab the Arms of Night from the Delivery Crate.

Return back to Rahma

Return back to Rahma (Image via YouTube/OnGame MultiGaming)

Head back to Rahma’s Residence using the Fast Travel feature and speak with her to end the Contract.

Rewards obtained after you complete The Arms of Night in Skull and Bones

Complete the quest (Image via YouTube/OnGame MultiGaming)

The following rewards are obtainable after you complete The Arms of Night quest in Skull and Bones:

1250 Infamy : Infamy is used to unlock more of the game’s contents progressively.

: Infamy is used to unlock more of the game’s contents progressively. 800 Silver: Can be used to purchase items outside of the Black Market.

Skull and Bones was released worldwide on February 16, 2024, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5.