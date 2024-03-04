How to defeat any Palworld boss before reaching level 10

If you want to defeat any Palworld boss as a low-level player, there is a glitch in the game that allows you to do so without fighting the monster. There are a lot of glitches in the game, and this one in particular is extremely useful as you can defeat strong Boss Pals and obtain many resources from them.

Boss Pal fights are among the hardest tasks you can undertake in Palworld. Not only do they have a significantly high HP, but they also come with several powerful attacks that can one-shot you if you do not dodge them or wear high-tier protective gear.

Even with powerful weapons and armor, some bosses are tough nuts to crack in this game. So, with the help of this glitch, you can defeat any Palworld boss as a low-level player.

How to defeat any Palworld boss as a low-level player

Anubis (Image via PPI)

To defeat any Palworld boss as a low-level player, you must utilize the fall damage mechanic. Boss Pals in this title take fall damage; leveraging this, you can eliminate almost any boss in this game.

It is important to note that this glitch does not work on Tower Bosses in Palworld. You can only do this on Boss Pals, which you come across in the open while traversing the vast expanses of Palpagos Island.

You must locate the boss you want to defeat using this glitch. Once at the location, you must build a stairway straight to the sky. You will not have to put down a Palbox, given this will not be a base.

You will get a message saying, “Structures outside a base area will deteriorate. Someone may dismantle such structures and Pals will not work on or in them.” Your objective will not be affected by these cautions as you will use the structure once and dip.

Jetragon might be difficult to beat using this method (Image via PPI)

You will first have to build a series of Stone Foundations. The length of the foundations will vary depending on the boss's health. For instance, if a Boss Pal has about 3,000 HP, a line of 15 Stone Foundations will suffice.

Following that, you must build a series of Stairs on either side of the line made with Stone Foundations. You can build as many as the title allows you to build. The higher you build the Stairs, the better this glitch will work, and you can utilize it to defeat any Palworld boss as a low-level player.

Once the Stairs are built, you must lure the Boss Pal to the Stairway and make them follow you upwards. After you take them to the top, press the build button and enter Disassembly mode to destroy the Stairs under the Boss Pal easily.

This will make the monster fall to the ground below, inflicting an astronomical amount of fall damage. As a result, you will not have to fight for long and can easily defeat any Palworld boss even if you are a low level player.