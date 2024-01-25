There is a glitch that lets you catch Palworld Tower Bosses. The Pals, along with their bosses, are some of the strongest attackers that you can get your hands on in this game. We don’t know if it is supposed to be a legitimate part, but you can catch the Bosses along with their Pals using nothing but a regular Pal Sphere and a simple glitch.

As of the writing of this article, there are a total of five Tower Bosses in Palworld that you can catch using this glitch:

Zoe and Grizzbolt

Lily and Lyleen

Axel and Orserk

Marcus and Faleris

Victor and Shadowbeak

In this article, we will run you through the easiest way to catch Palworld Tower Bosses through a glitch.

How to catch Palworld Tower Bosses through glitch

Lily and Lyleen in this game (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

There are a couple of things you need to do before you can do this glitch:

Firstly, you will need to find a Minor Settlement in Palworld. This is where you will start the Tower Boss glitch.

Then, you must have a Fast Travel point unlocked near all the Tower Bosses. This is a very crucial step, without which you will not be able to do the glitch.

That said, you will first have to go to a Minor Settlement and get a Wanted level by shooting the cop at the entrance. As soon as you do that, Fast Travel to the waypoint near the Palworld Tower Boss you want to capture. You will find a Fast Travel waypoint at all Minor Settlements.

Once you reach the Fast Travel waypoint near the Tower Boss, you will have to quickly make your way into the Tower and challenge the boss.

You can catch every Tower Boss using this glitch (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

From here, all you need to do is approach one of the Policemen and make sure they start shooting you. You must avoid firing at anyone. This way the Tower Boss will get annoyed by the Policemen and they will start fighting amongst themselves. Once that happens, you will have to wait for a few seconds and then you can catch Palworld Tower Bosses with something as weak as a Pal Sphere.

You will know when to catch Palworld Tower Bosses as they will stop moving and become stationary. At that point, toss a Pal Sphere, and that will do the job for you. Even if it says that you have a 0% catch rate, you will still be able to catch Palworld Tower Bosses using this glitch. Victor and Shadowbeak are a very hard duo to defeat. You can catch them too using this glitch.

This might get patched in future updates of Palworld. So, make sure you get these characters in your Palbox as soon as possible.