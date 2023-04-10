How to easily obtain the River Rapids Wrangler achievement in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

With the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update, players were not only able to enjoy a ton of new main quests and events, but a fair amount of side content as well. The new chapter comes with some interesting new minigames, with brand new updates introducing more side content periodically.

A very popular minigame involves catching 40 fish during Ruriq’s River Rapids Ride, which can be accessed in the mountains of the Azure Span zone. Upon completing this quest, you'll be awarded with the “River Rapids Wrangler” achievement as well as the Tuskarr Dinghy toy.

While the quest might look easy on paper, it’s one of the hardest minigames to complete in the MMO, and not a lot of players have had much luck in getting their hands on the achievement. Today’s guide will go over some of the steps that you must take to obtain the River Rapids Wrangler achievement in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Obtaining the River Rapids Wrangler achievement in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

During the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Kauriq Gleamlet questline, which takes place in the Azure Span, you'll encounter the River Rapids Ride minigame for the very first time. You can either choose to complete the quest here, or wait and come back another time to the [45, 54] coordinates of the Azure Span to participate in it again.

To guarantee your success in the minigame, you must follow these steps:

Make full use of the Throw Net and Drop Wide Net features. With the former, you will be able to throw the fish-catching net over a considerably long distance, thereby allowing you to catch fish that are beyond the raft’s boundaries. The latter, on the other hand, will help you cast a wider net and prevent fish from escaping when you have commenced your ride through the river.

It should be noted that fish have a very high respawn rate, so it’s important that you keep checking the river to check if previously caught fish have already started respawning or not.

However, do keep in mind that the ride will get significantly faster with each descent that it takes down the river. Hence, if you really want to get your hands on the River Rapids Wrangler achievement, then you will be required to catch as many fish as possible during the initial sections of the ride then the boat is still slow enough for you to make the most of the fishing-net.

These are some of the ways that can help you have an easier time obtaining the River Rapids achievement in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. As a quality-of-life feature, the event will also keep a track of how many fish you've already caught on the upper right-hand corner of the screen, making the vent slightly easier for you to complete.

