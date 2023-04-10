How long should it take to reach Exalted reputation with the Violet Eye in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Reputation is one of the best ways to show the amount of time that you have invested in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as you get to boast about the new achievements to your friends. One of the easier-to-farm reputations in the MMO is the Violet Eye, which you will be able to continually level up by completing the Karazhan raid.

However, reaching Exalted rank with it will need a fair bit of time and dedication, and you will have to complete the raid multiple times.

According to many in the community, it takes roughly six to eight weeks to reach the reputation rank, especially if the player is grinding the raid periodically.

Clearing the Karazhan raid in its entirety will let you obtain 9,000 reputation points with the Violet Eye. Although you will need to kill every single mob in the event for it, it's considered by most players to be one of the best ways to obtain reputation for the Exalted rank.

Violet Eye reputation breakdown in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Karazhan raid

While you can look into employing the use of Darkmoon Faire buff or Humans’ Diplomacy racial passive to make the grind easier and increase the reputation earned, it still going to take several weeks to reach the rank.

When it comes to every bod and objective in the Karaxhan raid, every boss in the event offers 200 reputation, while on average, the minor creeps will provide 15 reputation.

If you already have late-game builds, taking down the boss and the mobs will not be all that difficult as you will more-or-less be one-shotting the mobs, making it a breeze to get past them.

However, players will generally tend to have a problem during the solo Chess Event in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. A great deal of time goes into completing this part of the raid, and as it cannot be skipped, it’s indeed one of the more frustrating moments when farming reputation for the Violet Eye.

However, the Chess Event does offer more than 6,000 reputation when completed during each run, so it is not a complete waste of time even though it may feel frustrating to complete.

While the Violet Eye reputation is quite easy to farm in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, reaching the exalted rank with it won’t take anything less than six weeks even if you are periodically grinding the Karazhan raid.

