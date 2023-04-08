World of Warcraft: Dragonflight skinning guide - How to farm more Dense Hide in the MMO

Dense Hide is one of the most valuable resources in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight as it can be sold for a rather high price at the Auction House. Unfortunately, they're rare drops, and those with the Skinning profession generally have a tough time with the game's RNG of this item and how often they can obtain it in the game.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



March 9th: Embers of Neltharion PTR

March 21: Return to the Forbidden Reach



Preview Season 2 here: 2023 Roadmap Update:March 9th: Embers of NeltharionPTRMarch 21: Return to the Forbidden ReachPreview Season 2 here: blizz.ly/3ZAeU2A 2023 Roadmap Update:March 9th: Embers of Neltharion ➡️ PTRMarch 21: Return to the Forbidden ReachPreview Season 2 here: blizz.ly/3ZAeU2A https://t.co/ubv2tyi2T8

Fortunately, there are a few ways with which players can increase the drop rate of this item in the MMO. The first option will be to increase the gathering proficiency of their Skinning profession, which can be done by continuously skinning mobs and increasing knowledge. This will automatically improve the chances of Dense Hide drops, making it easier for players to find them.

The second method will be to farm Dense Hide in locations where there are a greater number of monsters that drop this item. Today’s guide will go over some of the best Dense Hide farming spots in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which will likely improve your chances of obtaining this valuable resource.

The best Dense Hide skinning spots in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

According to several players in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight community, there are primarily three spots that currently offer the best chances of dropping Dense Hide:

1) The Walking Shores

When you're in the Walking Shores, you must head to the Obsidian Citadel and look for Qalashi Mammoths and Battlehorn Pyrhus. Unfortunately, the latter are rare spawns and it’s highly likely that you won't find them every time you make the trip to this region.

As such, both of these mobs have a decent chance of dropping Dense Hide when skinned. Although you have to travel a fair distance into the region to obtain the rare item, it’s generally quite rewarding because of the favorable RNG that these NPCs offer.

2) Ohn’ahran Plains

In the Ohn’ahran Plains of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will be required to make your way to the Rockfang Ravine at coordinates [84, 17]. Here, you'll be able to find hordes of Rockfang which can be killed and skinned in order to obtain Dense Hide.

Additionally, Dense Hide isn't the only item that you can obtain from these large felines, as the sabertooths also drop Rockfang Leather.

3) The Azure Span

Although the Azure Span doesn't exactly have any particular spots that you can farm Dense Hide from, the very fact that it's teeming with skinnable mobs ensures a good chance of finding Dense Hide in this zone.

Certain regions around the Upper Frostlands and the lowlands are some of the best spots to grind for this item. If you have the time, you can continue exploring the area and randomly taking out mobs to potentially obtain this resource when you skin them.

Poll : 0 votes