World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Forbidden Reach guide - Rare spawns, activities, rewards, and more

Patch 10.7 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight brought players to the Forbidden Reach, the home of the Dracthyr. Although Dracthyr Evokers start here, they leave relatively quickly and cannot return during normal play. However, upon reaching the level cap in WoW’s latest update, every player can explore this location with a brand new storyline, new rewards, and so much more. It will also be the home of patch 10.1’s Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid.

While traveling across the Forbidden Reach in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, players can unlock catch-up gear, unlock mounts, and of course, battle powerful foes. While the story for this area isn’t extensive, there’s still quite a bit to do for the brave and the bold. Here’s what you can experience while going through the latest patch of Blizzard’s MMO.

Forbidden Reach guide for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 update

The defeat of Raszageth in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight means that the Forbidden Reach has opened up, allowing players to travel there. There’s a flight path available as well or you can just hop onto your dragon, take off, and fly there yourself.

The island itself is not a very massive place, so it will be easy to travel across with just your dragon as you work to deal with the continuing evil plans of the Primalists. We also learn that Scalecommander Sarkareth has broken off from the rest of the Dracthyr. All of this builds up to patch 10.1, when Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid is set to take place.

As you play through this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight area, you can just fly wherever you want most of the time, but occasionally, you’ll have to do some cave spelunking. Nevertheless, most of the time, your dragon will take you exactly where you want to go.

Although the story in this area isn’t incredibly extensive, there’s so much to see and do in the Forbidden Reach, so you probably won’t even mind. For players who prefer to grind and grow in power, there’s so much on offer in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Activities on the island

World Quests (Daily/Bi-Weekly resets)

Dragon Glyphs to unlock

Rare Spawns

Forbidden Hoard (Spawns every 30 minutes)

Evolved Storms (Spawns every two hours)

Renown Envoys (Daily activity)

Zskera Vaults (Weekly reset)

Here is the map of Forbidden Reach and some of the activities in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard Games)

Many of these can simply be seen on the map. If you look at the image above, you’ll see icons that feature Silver Dragons (Rare Spawns) and an icon with a lock (Forbidden Hoard).

Rare Spawns are self-explanatory in nature. These are challenging rare spawns that boast fantastic rewards. Some of them require crafting-based items to spawn them, such as the Crystal Tuning Fork. Given below is a list of all known Rare Spawns, where to find them in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and any pertinent information.

Rare Spawn Name Location Important Notes Bonesifter Marwark 42, 60 Can drop the Ashenwing Battle Pet. Duzalgor 37, 31 Find a Toxin Antidote to counter the choking gas. Gahz'raxes 26, 41 Found in an underwater cave. Galakhad 44, 79 Up high on the snowy mountain. Grugoth the Hullcrusher 43, 90 Down by the shoreline. Ishyra 41, 14 - Lady Shaz'ra 61, 58 Found inside a cave behind the waterfall. Mad-Eye Curry 69, 46 Found in a cave - defeat the lieutenants first Ookbeard 36, 11 - Pyrachniss 67, 55 Found at the central lava layer of the War Creche. Reisa the Drowned 46, 19 Found in a small cave. Veltrax 72, 67 Found in the middle of the Naga cavern. Volcanakk 74, 54 Resides at the back of the Siege Creche. Vraken the Hunter 59, 49 Can drop the Scruffles Battle Pet. Warden Entrix 43, 84 Can drop the Wakyn Battle Pet. Found beyond the teleporter in the War Creche. Wyrmslayer Angvardi 61, 30 Very high up, on the tower above Froststone Vault. Agni Blazehoof 69, 5456, 3967, 61 Alchemy item needed (Draconic Suppression Powder). Tidesmith Zarviss 67, 7563, 6180, 58 Blacksmithing item needed (Ancient Ceremonial Trident). Luttrok 40, 5354, 4555, 51 Cooking item needed (Sparkling Spice Pouch). Manathema 55, 3647, 6446, 78 Enchanting item needed (Glowing Crystal Bookmark). Fimbol 54, 7244, 7461, 26 Engineering item needed (Gnomish Voicebox). Sir Pinchalot 70, 4123, 6747, 90 Fishing item needed (Elusive Croaking Crab). Kangalo 35, 4040, 5375, 3156, 59 Herbalism item needed (Dormant Lifebloom Seeds). Arcantrix 61, 6449, 4148, 37 Inscription item needed (Arcane Dispelling Rune). Amephyst 28, 5742, 4481, 33 Jewelcrafting item needed (Crystal Tuning Fork). Snarfang 48, 4937, 4764, 72 Leatherworking item needed (Reinforced Pristine Leather). Tectonus 74, 3645, 42 Mining item needed (Amplified Quaking Stone). Faunos 70, 4645, 3650, 86 Skinning item needed (Razor-Sharp Animal Bone). Gareed 57, 4831, 5360, 91 Tailoring item needed (Traditional Morqut Kite).

Forbidden Hoards are treasure chests that spawn around the map and tend to complete relatively fast. When you arrive, defeat the enemies quickly and the treasure chest unlocks. You can obtain Zskera Keys, Untapped Forbidden Knowledge, and more.

Zskera Vault runs will require Zskera Keys, which are gained by defeating rare spawns and any other enemies throughout the Forbidden Reach. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has given players a random dungeon here, where you can unlock some pretty great rewards.

Furthermore, you can find Primordial Stones to upgrade and slot into your Onyx Annulet ring. It’s easily one of the most powerful items that drops in this entire update. You will likely also farm a great deal of the Elemental Overflow currency while you're on the island.

While taking part in these activities, players will likely accrue some Primalist Gear Tokens as well. This can be used to create level 385 gear for a select group of classes. These are bind-on-account and can be upgraded, and we recently covered more on these here.

Players can use the Faction Envoy system in Morqut Village to focus their reputation grind on one of the four base factions in this latest WoW expansion. You’ll receive several rewards, one of which is Elemental Overflow.

When you select a faction to represent, it gives you 10% higher reputation gained with them as well as another daily quest to do. Patch 10.0.7 only added one reputation per faction - Obsidian Warders (Alliance) and Dark Talons (Horde).

You can use this to buy several interesting items from the vendors on the island. Given below is a list of the objects you can buy, what category they’re in, and their costs.

Morqut Village rewards and costs

Dragonscale Surplus Cache (Dragonscale Expedition): Loot Chest (Draconic Artifact x1)

Loot Chest (Draconic Artifact x1) Sack of Oddities (Dragonscale Expedition): Loot Chest (Elemental Overflow x2000)

Loot Chest (Elemental Overflow x2000) Reliquary Scroll of Perception (Dragonscale Expedition): Buff (Elemental Overflow x2000)

Buff (Elemental Overflow x2000) Iskaara Supply Bag (Iskaara Tuskarr): Loot Chest (Wondrous Fish x1)

Loot Chest (Wondrous Fish x1) Buckie (Iskaara Tuskarr): Battle Pet (Elemental Overflow x25000)

Battle Pet (Elemental Overflow x25000) Morqut Hearth Totem (Iskaara Tuskarr): Teleport (Elemental Overflow x2000)

Teleport (Elemental Overflow x2000) Maruuk Surplus Bundle (Maruuk Centaur): Loot Chest (Token of Blessing x1)

Loot Chest (Token of Blessing x1) Noble Bruffalon (Maruuk Centaur): Mount (Elemental Overflow x100000)

Mount (Elemental Overflow x100000) Essence of Divination (Maruuk Centaur): Buff (Elemental Overflow x2000)

Buff (Elemental Overflow x2000) Valdrakken Surplus Chest (Valdrakken Accord): Loot Chest (Mysterious Writings x1)

Loot Chest (Mysterious Writings x1) Windborne Velocidrake: Exposed Finned Neck (Valdrakken Accord): Dragon Riding (Elemental Overflow x2500)

Dragon Riding (Elemental Overflow x2500) Highland Drake: Tapered Nose (Valdrakken Accord): Dragon Riding (Elemental Overflow x2500)

Dragon Riding (Elemental Overflow x2500) Azure Scrying Crystal (Valdrakken Accord): Buff (Elemental Overflow x2000)

This concludes with all the basic activities that you can do in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s latest update, 10.0.7. It builds players up to get them ready for 10.1, and the next challenging raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. There’s plenty to do each day, and it assists players in gearing up faster if they explore frequently enough.

