How to easily unlock Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker in World of Warcraft 

Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker, is one of the most iconic one-handed swords in World of Warcraft. This legendary weapon can only be wielded by hunters, rogues, paladins, Death Knights, the Demon Hunter, and the Warlock class. This guide will walk you through all the necessary steps to obtain the legendary sword, the Thunderfury: Blessed Blade of the Windseeker.

Procuring Thunderfury in the World of Warcraft forces you to complete a string of special questlines. Before delving deeper into the places you need to visit to obtain Thunderfury, here are the final reagents you need to collect:

10 Enchanted Elementium Bars : These can be either crafted or purchased from the Auction House at the cost of 7000 each Bar.

: These can be either crafted or purchased from the Auction House at the cost of 7000 each Bar. Essence of the Firelord

Binding of Thunderfury dropped by Garr: This item can be collected from Molten Core.

This item can be collected from Molten Core. Binding of Thunderfury dropped by Baron Geddon: Slay this boss who resides in a Lair located on the right-hand side of the Garr boss in the Molten Core Area.

Start the Thunderfury questlines

To obtain the first Binding of Thunderfury, you must visit the Molten Core area and defeat the molten lava boss Garr. Upon slaying Garr, pick up the Binding of Thunderfury that he drops.

Return back to the original Silithus zone after speaking to Zidorni near Valor’s Rest. After speaking with Zidorni, head over to Highlord Dimitrian, who will hand you over the Vessel of Rebirth. This will initiate a short quest “Examine the Vessels.”

After examining the vessels, a special quest, “Thunderaan the Windseeker” gets activated.

Completing Thunderaan, the Windseeker quest

The quest necessitates that you summon Thunderaan the Windseeker. The required reagents to summon Thunderaan the Windseeker are listed below:

Both Bindings of Thunderfury

The Essence of the Firelord

10 Enchanted Elementium Bars

If you can’t buy the Enchanted Elementium Bars from the Auction House, then you’ve to smelt them, which requires quite a few reagents. They are listed below;

10 Elementium Core: Goblins drop them at Blackwing Lair.

Goblins drop them at Blackwing Lair. 30 Elemental Flux: Can be easily purchased from any Blacksmith

Can be easily purchased from any Blacksmith 10 Fiery Core: These come as drops in the Molten Core area.

These come as drops in the Molten Core area. 100 Arcanite Bars: An Alchemist can make it for you or these items can be purchased at the Auction House.

Summoning Thunderaan the Windseeker

Once you have collected all the necessary reagents listed above, you can turn in the quest by speaking to the Highlord Demitrian. After you hand over all the items to Highlord Demitrian, he will proceed to summon Thunderaan, the son of Al’ Akir.

Slay Thunderaan the Windseeker to collect the final item of the quest, the Dormant Wind Kissed Blade.

Forging Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker in World of Warcraft

After collecting the Dormant Wind Kissed Blade, return to Highlord Demitrian. Upon interacting with Demitrian, you will finally be awarded with Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker.

