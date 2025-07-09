How to farm Baneful Heart in Diablo 4

Baneful Hearts are an important resource in Diablo 4, if you’re trying to summon the Blood Maiden. A boss introduced with the Helltide content, they are a fantastic way to farm gear, gems, and even boss cache materials for the new Boss Ladder system. The downside to Baneful Hearts, is that they can be pretty annoying to farm. There aren’t many guaranteed ways for them to spawn that we’ve seen, either.

However, with enough time and patience, you can farm as many of these as you’re going to need. The downside is that it takes some time, and a little bit of luck, in some cases. Here’s everything we know about farming Baneful Hearts in Diablo 4.

How to efficiently farm Baneful Hearts in Diablo 4

Baneful Hearts are used to farm the Blood Maiden in Diablo 4, and defeating her can be an easy way to farm Living Steel to fight Grigoire. Since this is a Helltide mechanic, the best way to farm Baneful Hearts in D4 is to take part in Helltide activities.

Opening chests is one of my favorite ways to farm these. You can get Baneful Hearts, boss summoning materials, and great gear (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Opening Tortured Gifts has a baseline 15% chance to drop a Baneful Heart, and this goes up the more you open that don’t drop this resource. Helltide Assassins have a 1% chance to drop one too, and each time you fail to get one, the chance will go up. The same goes for Hellborne enemies.

Should a World Boss spawn in a Helltide, they will drop 3 Baneful Hearts, and Local Event chests have a chance to drop a Baneful Heart in Diablo 4. Helltide Commander Events are supposed to always drop a Baneful Heart as well.

Destroy everything in sight, do the events, and you'll eventually pick up more Baneful Hearts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another great way to farm them is to kill Helltide Harbingers, because these have a really solid chance to drop Baneful Hearts as well. My preferred method is to farm Tortured Gifts, but these can get really expensive. Interestingly enough, a great way to farm the currency needed is to kill the Blood Maiden. A few fights should get you hundreds of shards.

If you find a player/players farming the Blood Maiden, just join in and kill everything, to leave with tons of shards to crack open chests. Make sure to bring a pet though, so you don’t have to walk over every single shard.

Unfortunately, it’s been a very tedious experience for me to farm Baneful Hearts. One Redditor pointed out a pretty fantastic method of farming them, when the Helltide is in Gea Kull (Kehjistan).

Running between the two world events that spawn around this area, which are technically in “different zones”, can help these refresh, and give you plenty of chances at this resource. This also helps build your threat in the Helltide, which will spawn more Hellborne. You will also find plenty of Harbingers in this zone at the same time, upping your chances a great deal.

One of the world events is a tornado surrounded by cultists, and the other is a circle of cultists that summon Hell Portals. They’re short, easy, and are worthwhile if you’re farming Baneful Hearts. The downside is obvious, though: You have to wait until this area has a Helltide. That said, going to other Helltides when they’re available is still viable, but the Gea Kull area appears to be one of the best ones for getting Baneful Hearts.

