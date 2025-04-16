How to find a Corrupted Nexus in Path of Exile 2?

Corrupted Nexus is an important piece in the endgame puzzle for Path of Exile 2 0.2.0. It is a location on the map device that allows players to progress the epilogue quest, where Doryani asks everyone to push through different tiers and obtain Atlas points. These corrupted areas on the map can appear randomly, as there aren't any fixed positions for them. However, there is still a method that anyone can use to avoid wasting time and go directly towards these areas.

Ad

This article lists everything you must know to find a Corrupted Nexus easily in Path of Exile 2.

Corrupted Nexus in Path of Exile 2 0.2.0

Corrupted Nexus can be identified by the red areas on the Map Device. They will start with tame crimson patches on the ground and end up with an entire Altar covered by the crimson corruption. Starting from the Ziggurat Refuge, you will notice a corrupted area near it. Complete the connected nodes that ultimately lead to the node with a "bright red" icon.

Ad

Trending

Corrupted Nexus icon (Image via GGG)

The challenge, however, is finding the second corrupted Nexus after you have found the first one. A small neat trick is to hover around the foggy/unexplored area of the map and look for small towards that have yellow horns on top of them.

Ad

Clean Tower in the Mist (Image via GGG)

You can easily tell which are clear from corruption and which aren't. The image given as an example should clear things up.

Ad

Corrupted Tower in the Mist (Image via GGG)

If you see a Tower with corruption, start completing the nodes that connect towards that very Tower, and you will find a corrupted Nexus. Sometimes, a Nexus can be too far from your current node or just beside you.

Ad

What to do after you cleanse the Corruption in Path of Exile 2

Once you cleanse one Corruption, look for the top of a Corrupted Tower within the fog.

For example, in the image below, you will see a Corrupted Tower in the fog, on the left.

Corrupted Tower in the mist from your location (Image via GGG)

Hence, from the current location, you can complete the Nexus in front of you and then use Waystones, like you would normally do, to progress further towards the Tower in the mist.

Ad

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More