Path of Exile 2: Are minion builds worth trying in patch 0.2.0? 

Minions have been pretty underwhelming in Path of Exile 2. Players are often struggling to even shut down white mobs, let alone rares and bosses of acts. However, the developers seem to have noticed this and announced a change that will help everyone push through the campaign normally with any minions.

This will make every minion in the game somewhat important, rather than having only one or two types of minions viable against enemies.

Hence, in patch 0.2.0, minions are definitely worth the investment for both early and end game. With the implementation of Spectres in patch 0.2.0, minion builds now have even more range than before, allowing players to look into each specific enemy for variation.

Minions are a worthy investment in Path of Exile 2: Legacy of the Hunt

Currently, Path of Exile 2 has two different types of minions, namely the normal ones, and the Spectre from the skill gems. As mentioned, minions have been pretty underwhelming in the campaign, alongside the endgame maps as well.

However, Grinding Gear Games recently made an official post regarding the scenario, confirming a change that will make each standard minion the same as the first patch in terms of damage and health. Due to this, anything between an Arsonist, Frost Mage, Reaver, or even a Sniper will be viable in any scenario.

Skeletal Arsonist in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

On the other hand, Spectres are equally powerful if the correct one gets picked up by the player. Readers can refer to our Update 0.2.0 Spectre guide for equipping one of these minions.

Spectres on the ground (Image via GGG)

As it stands, the Vaal Guards make for excellent Spectres from the Cruel Act III. Players can find one of these enemies from the Utzaal Past map near the waypoint. However, note that every minion, standard or Spectre, will consume a lot of Spirits to spawn. One of the most popular items from the previous league, Oaksworn Shield, has been reworked, and it currently offers no Spirits.

Prism Guardian shield (Image via PoEDB)

However, its equivalent can be another new shield, named Prism Guardian, which offers 1 Spirit per 50 maximum health, providing enough Spirit for a full-fledged minion build. Hence, Path of Exile 2 still offers several powerful options to build upon minions for early, mid, and endgame.

