How to find and feed Jerome in Abiotic Factor

As you explore Abiotic Factor, you'll come across various creatures, some of which can be hunted, and their meat cooked for sustenance. But that's a topic for another time. Just be sure to tread carefully, as monsters lurk around the facility in the game, alongside a peculiar individual, who the community has lovingly called Jerome.

While you may assume Jerome is hostile at first, he's rather friendly, and you can even feed him. He'll reward you with some "Office Supplies," which should come in handy on your adventures.

Here's how to find Jerome (the Co-Worker) and feed him in Abiotic Factor.

How to find Jerome in Abiotic Factor

Hello, Jerome! (Image via Playstack | YouTube/Spunk)

While progressing through the Office Sector in Abiotic Factor, you'll spot a rather odd-looking figure crawl towards you. At first glance, it may look like another creature of the dark, but it's just Jerome.

This enigmatic blonde-haired individual will be crawling on all fours and is likely a fellow Gate Office Employee, who may be suffering from PTSD (or perhaps he just likes crawling about in the darkness; we don't know for certain).

Your best odds of finding him are to explore the facility once the lights are out, sometime towards the early morning. Although human (hopefully), he will emit weird noises, which can sound daunting in the pitch-black. But don't worry; as mentioned, he is truly harmless.

On that note, it's easiest to spot Jerome in the Main Plaza. It's where you'll find Trams.

How to feed Jerome in Abiotic Factor

Now that you've found Jerome, a prompt will appear, allowing you to feed him. I suppose crawling around on all fours in the dark can be tiring, and with his hands being dirty, feeding him would be a nice gesture. He'll also reward you after being fed three times, so it's worth the effort.

To feed Jerome, you'll have to engage with the prompt; that should do it as long as you have food in your inventory. He's also a picky eater, so he won't eat the same food item twice in the same night. I suppose variety is the spice of life, even if you're crawling on all fours and rely on Co-Workers to feed you in the pitch-black.

Once you've fed Jerome, he'll scurry away into the darkness and will return once he needs sustenance. This means that you will run into him time and again, so be sure to carry some snacks for your friendly entity in the dark in Abiotic Factor.

