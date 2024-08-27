How to get Barreled Premium Fuel in Once Human

Barreled Premium Fuel in Once Human is a rare resource essential for fueling Trucks and crafting Biomass and Red Plasma Missiles. These missiles are the primary ammunition used to damage the shields of Prime War bosses, which can't be broken by any other means.
Maintaining a steady supply of Barreled Premium Fuel is essential in the endgame if you want to complete all the Prime Wars in Once Human and achieve your Seasonal Goals.
This guide covers everything you need to know about Barreled Premium Fuel in Once Human, including how to obtain it.
How to farm Barreled Premium Fuel in Once Human
Barreled Premium Fuel in Once Human is a refined version of Portable Mixed Fuel, which you can obtain from broken vehicles scattered across the map. These can be refined at a Refining Facility, which is unlocked in the second tier of the Infrastructure tech tree in the Memetics menu.
Once unlocked, the Refining Facility requires the following crafting materials:
- 25x Bronze Ingot
- 10x Copper Ingot
- 5x Electronic Part
- 10x Standard Part
The Refining Facility converts 50 Portable Mixed Fuels into one Barreled Premium Fuel over an hour. This can be further enhanced using the Super Refinery Memetic Specialization, which allows you to craft a Super Refinery. This advanced facility converts 25 Portable Mixed Fuels into one Barreled Premium Fuel in just 30 minutes, effectively halving both the resources required and the time needed.
In addition to looting broken vehicles, one of the best ways to acquire Portable Mixed Fuel is by setting up a passive fuel farm. This can be done by placing Water Pumps near an oil field, producing a steady supply of Crude Oil. You can then refine the Crude Oil into Portable Mixed Fuel at a Refining Facility or Super Refinery.
Water Pumps can be unlocked in the third tier of the Logistics tech tree in the Memetic menu and require the following crafting materials:
- 25x Steel Ingot
- 20x Carbon Fiber Fabric
- 20x Refined Part
- 20x Standard Part
- 20x Electronic Part
Barreled Premium Fuel in Once Human is also rewarded for completing certain Public Crisis Events like the Ancient One's Trial.
While these methods are great for building up a large supply of Barreled Premium Fuel, they are mostly passive and relatively slow. The fastest way to farm this rare resource is by using the Production Facility located in the Blackfell Oil Fields. This facility consumes Extraction Permits, which can be obtained by exploring various Strongholds across the map and as rewards from dungeons and bosses.
Initiating the Production Facility triggers a tower-defense-style mini-game with multiple waves of enemies. Successfully defeating them and completing the activity rewards you with a significant amount of Barreled Premium Fuel in Once Human.
Lastly, you can purchase Barreled Premium Fuel from Nisa at Neutral Strongholds around the map for 20 Sproutlets each. This currency is rewarded for participating in PvP Public Crisis Events like Cargo Scramble.
