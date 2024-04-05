How to get Cementing Paste in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

Cementing Paste in Ark Survival Ascended is a vital resource. As you progress in the game, you will find that many important items, including weapons, tools, and components, need this resource for crafting. However, if you're unaware of the methods, collecting it can become a hectic chore. There are many ways to collect Cementing Paste in Ark Survival Ascended. This resource can be crafted, scavenged, or even produced using tamed animals.

In this guide, we will go through the multiple options and methods that you can use to farm Cementing Paste with ease.

How to find and craft Cementing Paste in Ark Survival Ascended

Cementing Paste is a necessary resource in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

There are multiple options available for collecting Cementing Paste in Ark Survival Ascended. To craft the resource, you will need 4 x Chitin, Keratin, or Shell Fragments and 8 x Stone. You can use these ingredients in mortar and pestle to craft Cementing Paste. But beware that using this method is extremely time-consuming.

Another way to collect Cementing Paste is to use Beelzebufo. These frogs can hunt insects and bugs that can offer some Cementing Paste. To use this method, first tame a Beelzebufo in Ark Survival Ascended. They are very tricky creatures, so be on your guard while trying to tame them.

Using a Beelzebufo you can horde a good amount of Cementing Paste. Moreover, resources such as raw bug meat, Chitin, and other loot are commonly dropped from bugs. But to get the relatively low drop rate of Cementing Paste and the hassle of taming a Beelzebufo and riding around the map could be felt like a grind.

Another method for getting good amounts of Cementing Paste in a short time is by raiding Giant Beaver Dams. These structures store some good amounts of Cementing Paste and other resources. They are not so common on the map, so always keep an eye on Waterbodies to spot Giant Beaver Dams.

Speed is the key to stealing loot from Castoroides, aka the Giant Beavers. We highly recommend getting an airborne mount before attempting to gather Cementing Paste from this source. Castotoides are extremely possessive of their dams, and they can shred you into pieces with their giant teeth if you don’t pack enough firepower or are quick enough to run away in time.

Beware of the creatures in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The last option for sourcing Cementing Paste in Ark Survival Ascended is to tame a bunch of Achatinas or Giant Snails. They are the most efficient producers of Paste. However, what they produce is not exactly Cementing Paste. It is called Achatina Paste, and it acts as a substitute for Cementing Paste.

Achatinas will constantly produce this paste, only stopping when they have produced 100 Achatinas Paste. This is when you will need to collect the paste from their inventory so that they can start producing again.