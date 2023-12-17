Ark Survival Ascended Beelzebufo taming guide

Building structures in Ark Survival Ascended is crucial, and creatures like Beelzebufo can make achieving that goal efficient. The frog-like creature has multiple uses and can significantly add to a player's roster.

These frogs are also rideable and can quickly travel around the island. The Beelzebufo is a knock-out tame, and you must carry a gun to take down this monster carefully.

While the critters are beneficial, taming them can be tricky. This article will explain how you can find and tame them successfully.

How to tame a Beelzebufo in Ark Survival Ascended

One can take Beezlebufo by knocking it out and feeding it meat (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The island of Ark Survival Ascended has many terrains, and one can find Beelzebufo in the Swamps. The creature is an amphibian and can be found either on land or in murky waters. These frogs are hard to find because of their skin color, and you must use a flying tame to spot them.

Land far from the Beelzebufo after flying over the swamps, as there can be many aggressive creatures around it. Then, clear the area, as the swamps are filled with lethal monsters, making the taming process difficult.

You don't need any traps to tame this monster and can start shooting at it. Note that the Beelzebufo will start attacking once provoked. Their attacks can deal Torpor and will eventually knock out anything it attacks. Maintain a safe distance and avoid getting knocked out, which can lead to death in the swamps.

Once the beast is down, feed the meat it requires to begin the taming process. While taming, be wary of your surroundings, as aggressive monsters can spawn nearby. Any fierce creature that approaches must be taken care of swiftly.

Food to tame the Beelzebufo in Ark Survival Ascended

Here's a list of all the items you can feed the Beelzebufo:

Raw Mutton

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Meat

Cooked Meat

Cooked Prime Fish Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Fish Meat

Cooked Fish Meat

Uses of Beelzebufo in Ark Survival Ascended

Players can use Beezlebufo for producing cementing paste and chitin (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Producing Cement: You can feed bugs to this creature to get a large amount of Ark Survival Ascended cementing paste and chitin. While the former can be used to make advanced items and structures, the latter can be used to make armor and as a substitute for keratin in specific recipes.

Commuting: These frog-like creatures can jump super high, allowing them to travel efficiently. The Beelzebufo is also a great swimmer and can stay underwater for an extended period.

Taming and battles: Beelzebufo can knock out enemies with Topor and deal damage. It can help tame aggressive monsters or defeat opponents during Ark Survival Ascende PvP or PvE battles.