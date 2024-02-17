How to get Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones? Blueprint location, crafting requirements, and more

The Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones is a Hulk class, Tank-type ship. As such, this particular ship specializes in tanking hits while bracing - making it a great addition to your fleet. The blueprint for this particular ship can be bought at the Sacred Tree from a specific NPC. However, pinpointing the location of the NPC can be quite a challenge for the uninitiated.
Readers can refer to the rest of the guide below on obtaining the Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones, along with a breakdown of its required materials.
How to obtain the blueprint for the Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones
The blueprint for the Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones can be found at the Sacred Tree. Head to the Red Isles region to find this spot and speak to the Fara Warrior Vendor to purchase it. The blueprint can be purchased for a rather modest 1980 Silver.
Keep in mind that you will require a prerequisite Infamy of at least Rover I to be able to craft this item. To increase your Infamy level, progress through the game’s many main and side quests to level up.
How to craft the Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones
Head to the Shipwright within the Pirate Dens after you grab the blueprint for the Defender Hulk, as mentioned in the section above. Submit the following materials to craft the ship:
- 12x Fine Jute
- 6x Bronze Ingot
- 6x Iroko Plank
- 1080 Silver
The ship can be used immediately after crafting. It is also possible to modify the Defender Hulk further to your tastes after you obtain it.
The Defender Hulk is the sole member of the Hulk class, making it a rather unique ship to add to your collection. It is a great early-game ship, thanks to its absurdly high bracing strength and hull health. This allows you to survive through most battles. Unfortunately, it is a rather slow ship, making it impossible to flee from combat.
Base stats for the Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones
The base stats for the Defender Hulk are as follows:
- Type: Tank
- Base Rank: 2
- Speed: 8 kn
- Hull Health: 30,000
- Stamina: 100
- Perks: Ironclad
- Cargo: 46,000
- Trimming Speed: 10 kn
- Brace Strength: 24,000
- Furniture Slots: 2
- Loadout Potential: Bow, Stern, and Broadsides.
Skull and Bones is an action-adventure role-playing naval warfare title from developer Ubisoft Singapore. The game has players taking on the role of a pirate as they sail the seas, engaging in PvP battles with their own personalized fleet of ships. The game was released on February 16, 2024, after years of delays for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.