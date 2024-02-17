How to get Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones? Blueprint location, crafting requirements, and more

The Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones is a Hulk class, Tank-type ship. As such, this particular ship specializes in tanking hits while bracing - making it a great addition to your fleet. The blueprint for this particular ship can be bought at the Sacred Tree from a specific NPC. However, pinpointing the location of the NPC can be quite a challenge for the uninitiated.

Readers can refer to the rest of the guide below on obtaining the Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones, along with a breakdown of its required materials.

How to obtain the blueprint for the Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones

Obtaining the blueprint (Image via YouTube/Green Arrow WB)

The blueprint for the Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones can be found at the Sacred Tree. Head to the Red Isles region to find this spot and speak to the Fara Warrior Vendor to purchase it. The blueprint can be purchased for a rather modest 1980 Silver.

Keep in mind that you will require a prerequisite Infamy of at least Rover I to be able to craft this item. To increase your Infamy level, progress through the game’s many main and side quests to level up.

How to craft the Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones

Visiting a Shipwright (Image via YouTube/Just Random Stuff)

Head to the Shipwright within the Pirate Dens after you grab the blueprint for the Defender Hulk, as mentioned in the section above. Submit the following materials to craft the ship:

12x Fine Jute

6x Bronze Ingot

6x Iroko Plank

1080 Silver

The ship can be used immediately after crafting. It is also possible to modify the Defender Hulk further to your tastes after you obtain it.

The Defender Hulk is the sole member of the Hulk class, making it a rather unique ship to add to your collection. It is a great early-game ship, thanks to its absurdly high bracing strength and hull health. This allows you to survive through most battles. Unfortunately, it is a rather slow ship, making it impossible to flee from combat.

Base stats for the Defender Hulk in Skull and Bones

Crafting the Defender Hulk (Image via YouTube/ADFLX)

The base stats for the Defender Hulk are as follows:

Type : Tank

: Tank Base Rank : 2

: 2 Speed : 8 kn

: 8 kn Hull Health : 30,000

: 30,000 Stamina : 100

: 100 Perks : Ironclad

: Ironclad Cargo : 46,000

: 46,000 Trimming Speed : 10 kn

: 10 kn Brace Strength : 24,000

: 24,000 Furniture Slots : 2

: 2 Loadout Potential: Bow, Stern, and Broadsides.

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure role-playing naval warfare title from developer Ubisoft Singapore. The game has players taking on the role of a pirate as they sail the seas, engaging in PvP battles with their own personalized fleet of ships. The game was released on February 16, 2024, after years of delays for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.