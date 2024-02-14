How to quickly increase Infamy in Skull and Bones

If you want the best boats soon, you’ll need to increase infamy in Skull and Bones quickly. The best ships are locked behind higher levels of the social stat, but thankfully, there are ways to grind it swiftly. No matter what you do, it’s going to take a decent amount of time to climb the ranks of the pirate world. Whether you go alone or bring a few friends along, there are ways to ensure your level of Infamy goes up swiftly.

Infamy in Skull and Bones is the stat that governs how notorious you are on the Indian Ocean - if you want your name to be remembered long after you’re gone, you want to be as infamous as possible.

Thankfully, we know a few ways you can do just that while you play.

Tips to quickly increase Infamy in Skull and Bones

1) Completing contracts is the most reliable method, but can be dangerous

Contracts are one of the best ways to build a reputation (Image via Ubisoft)

Perhaps the most obvious way to quickly increase Infamy in Skull and Bones is to complete contracts. While at port, you can get missions from NPCs - these are contracts. Each has a specific requirement - whether you’re finding items, sinking vessels, or transporting goods for someone. No matter what the task, it’s important you complete it.

But this could also backfire, as you will lose infamy if you fail contracts. Make certain whatever you pick up is within the realm of possibility for you - or that you bring a few friends along for help.

2) Take the time to plunder settlements and forts

Plundering is dangerous but rewarding (Image via Ubisoft)

As with contracts, plundering settlements and forts is a solid way to increase Infamy quickly. Despite the fact that there is no land combat in Skull and Bones, you can still raid and plunder these various settlements on dry land.

First, you’ll have to defeat any nearby ships and get close enough to land to see an option to Plunder. However, you need to make sure your ship is solidly equipped.

Failure to have a sturdy, powerful ship can mean your Plunder attempt will fail - and once again, you lose reputation.

3) Board and/or Sink enemy vessels on the high seas

Whether sinking or boarding, you can gain Infamy here too (Image via Ubisoft)

If you don’t care about your hostility rating in Skull and Bones, one of the most satisfying ways to increase Infamy is to siege other enemy ships out on the waters. Simply sinking ships will help, but the better rewards come from boarding an enemy ship.

While you don’t gain a ton of infamy from this method, it is fun - if you’re good at ship-based combat. It is, however, one of the ways you can farm reputation, and it’s important to get good at combat if you’re going to be a pirate legend.

Skull and Bones is now available to play on current-gen consoles - Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PCs from Ubisoft.