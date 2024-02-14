How to lower hostility in Skull and Bones

There will be times when you want to lower hostility in Skull and Bones. After all, the Indian Ocean is a chaotic place, and at this point in time, it is filled with aggressive, greedy pirates. You won't always want to be locked in heated battles everywhere you go. So, instead of building hostility, you’ll want to do the opposite. Thankfully, it’s not too complicated to get other factions to calm down.

We’re here to help you lower hostility in Skull and Bones so you can travel around without having every cannon immediately aimed at your ship. While this won’t stop other players from being aggressive, it can stop the aggression of NPC factions on the water.

Lower hostility in Skull and Bones by avoiding aggressive maneuvers

Keep an eye on that hostility meter in the top right (Image via Ubisoft)

If you want to lower your hostility in Skull and Bones, one of the best ways is to not be around the faction whose attention you have gained. As you’re sailing around, you can see the hostility rating in the top right of the screen. What builds this is pretty simple: attacking and sinking ships of a faction will make them increasingly upset with you.

It might not seem like a big deal to attack ships you see in the early game, but the more hostility you build with a faction, the more effort they will put into sinking your vessel anytime you’re around.

Unfortunately, at this time, there’s only one real solution to lower hostility in Skull and Bones. You need to avoid being around that particular faction for a while. Instead, try doing other tasks, such as fishing.

If you want to lower hostility in Skull and Bones, consider hopping in The Dhow and go fishing (Image via Ubisoft)

While there doesn’t appear to be a specific timer for hostility, when the symbol on your meter starts blinking, it will lower soon. Not only should you avoid fighting factions that are angry with you, but you need to stay out of their sight as well.

Sail in waters that they aren’t hanging out in. Since you can’t just head onto shore and battle, where you sail is important. Making enemies out of everyone will just make it that much harder to find a place to relax and let tensions die out.

That means you need to keep a careful eye, and avoid being seen by factions that you’re currently enemies with. Once you see a “Now Neutral” message on your screen, you’re safe - at least with one faction. Depending on how aggressive you’ve been, it may take longer.

Skull and Bones is now available on modern generation consoles and PCs - so that means no PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles can handle the game.